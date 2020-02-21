What's News : World-Wide

Roger Stone was sentenced to three years and four months in prison, after a tumultuous two weeks in which Trump denounced the handling of the case and the government trial lawyers withdrew.

The president lashed out at the acting director of national intelligence earlier this month after learning that an official had briefed a House panel about Russia's apparent preference for Trump in the 2020 election.

A global terror-finance watchdog agency is set to blacklist Iran, broadening an effort by the U.S. to isolate Tehran financially.

Iran's leadership is pushing for a high turnout in parliamentary elections.

The killing of nine people by a gunman in Germany added fuel to a tense debate over the rise of far-right extremism in that country.

Japanese officials defended their handling of cruise-ship virus victims after the first two passenger deaths were reported.

The U.S. and Britain joined Georgia in blaming Russia for a large-scale cyberattack on the Caucasus country in October.

The Trump administration plans to allow 45,000 additional seasonal guest workers to return to the U.S. this summer.

The IHS says it can't disclose a report that identifies officials responsible for mishandling a doctor who abused Native American boys.