US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
News Summary 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

What's News : World-Wide

02/21/2020 | 02:48am EST

Roger Stone was sentenced to three years and four months in prison, after a tumultuous two weeks in which Trump denounced the handling of the case and the government trial lawyers withdrew.

The president lashed out at the acting director of national intelligence earlier this month after learning that an official had briefed a House panel about Russia's apparent preference for Trump in the 2020 election.

A global terror-finance watchdog agency is set to blacklist Iran, broadening an effort by the U.S. to isolate Tehran financially.

Iran's leadership is pushing for a high turnout in parliamentary elections.

The killing of nine people by a gunman in Germany added fuel to a tense debate over the rise of far-right extremism in that country.

Japanese officials defended their handling of cruise-ship virus victims after the first two passenger deaths were reported.

The U.S. and Britain joined Georgia in blaming Russia for a large-scale cyberattack on the Caucasus country in October.

The Trump administration plans to allow 45,000 additional seasonal guest workers to return to the U.S. this summer.

The IHS says it can't disclose a report that identifies officials responsible for mishandling a doctor who abused Native American boys.

Latest news on US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE
02/20Russia - oil producers agree no need to hold early OPEC+ meeting
RE
02/20Singapore fuel oil inventories hit nine-month high as demand ebbs
RE
02/19Oil Prices Rise After U.S. Sanctions Rosneft Unit
DJ
02/19EXCLUSIVE : 'Made in Russia' passenger jet finds a single buyer, Aeroflot
RE
02/19Oil Prices Rise After U.S. Sanctions Rosneft Unit
DJ
02/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/19NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/18NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
