US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
What's News : World-Wide

02/22/2020 | 02:48am EST

The globalized economy, one that is far more integrated than in the early 2000s when the SARS virus broke out, is complicating the task of responding to the coronavirus.

The U.S. and the Afghan Taliban are preparing to sign a historic peace deal next week if the two sides succeed in reducing violence in Afghanistan over the next seven days.

U.S. officials have informed Sanders that Russia is actively trying to support his campaign as part of Moscow's broader effort to interfere in the 2020 election.

Bloomberg said he would release from nondisclosure agreements three women who made allegations against him in lawsuits over the past three decades.

Biden has lost a substantial part of his black-voter support and is now running about even with Sanders, a new WSJ/NBC News poll found.

Trump said that he is considering four candidates to be his permanent director of national intelligence, after removing acting chief Maguire.

The Weinstein jury will resume deliberations Monday after suggesting that it had deadlocked on two charges against him.

Latest news on US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE
02/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/21Iran Faces Long-Term Banking Woes Under Terror-Finance Watchdog Action
DJ
02/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/21Philip Morris' campaign to "normalize" IQOS
RE
02/21Report Saudi Arabia to break from OPEC+ alliance is 'nonsense' - Saudi Energy..
RE
02/21NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02/21Inside the Philip Morris campaign to 'normalize' a tobacco device
RE
More news
