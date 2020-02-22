What's News : World-Wide

The globalized economy, one that is far more integrated than in the early 2000s when the SARS virus broke out, is complicating the task of responding to the coronavirus.

The U.S. and the Afghan Taliban are preparing to sign a historic peace deal next week if the two sides succeed in reducing violence in Afghanistan over the next seven days.

U.S. officials have informed Sanders that Russia is actively trying to support his campaign as part of Moscow's broader effort to interfere in the 2020 election.

Bloomberg said he would release from nondisclosure agreements three women who made allegations against him in lawsuits over the past three decades.

Biden has lost a substantial part of his black-voter support and is now running about even with Sanders, a new WSJ/NBC News poll found.

Trump said that he is considering four candidates to be his permanent director of national intelligence, after removing acting chief Maguire.

The Weinstein jury will resume deliberations Monday after suggesting that it had deadlocked on two charges against him.