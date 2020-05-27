Log in
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05/27 04:03:46 am
71.056 RUB   +0.40%
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:46aOil falls on demand concerns, tensions over Hong Kong
RE
05/26Morgan Stanley sees tighter oil market, raises Brent forecast
RE
What's News : World-Wide

05/27/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Twitter for the first time applied a fact-checking notice to a tweet from Trump, hours after the social-media firm denied a widower's request to delete posts from the president circulating conspiracy theories about the death of the man's wife.

The Pentagon is preparing plans for Trump to draw down forces from Afghanistan by as soon as this autumn, defense officials said, in keeping with the president's call for a U.S. withdrawal.

The Justice Department is closing investigations into three U.S. senators for stock trades made shortly before the coronavirus market turmoil, but is continuing a related inquiry into Burr.

Trump called on House Republicans to reject pending legislation that would renew a set of domestic surveillance powers that lapsed two months ago.

Minneapolis police clashed with protesters angry over the death of a black man in police custody, hours after four officers involved in the incident were fired.

The head of China's military garrison in Hong Kong said his troops would protect the country's national-security interests in the city.

U.S. military officials said Russia has sent jet fighters to Libya to support Russian mercenaries fighting on behalf of a militia leader there.

Died: Stanley Ho, 98, Macau casino magnate.

Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
