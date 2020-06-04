What's News : World-Wide

Minnesota's attorney general added an upgraded charge of second-degree murder against one former police officer and charged three others in the killing of George Floyd, whose death sparked nationwide protests.

Some of the active-duty troops awaiting possible deployment into Washington, D.C., were poised to return home as administration officials debated whether to invoke the Insurrection Act.

Former defense chief Mattis denounced Trump for exacerbating divisions in American society and said that the president has fueled the current disorder.

Virginia's governor is planning to announce that the state will remove the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond.

The Trump administration said it would bar mainland Chinese airlines from flying to and from the U.S., citing Beijing's failure to approve resumption of these routes by U.S. carriers.

Johnson said Britain is considering a route to citizenship for nearly three million Hong Kong residents, as the U.K. escalates a standoff with China.

China's ban on Thursday's Tiananmen Square memorial vigil in Hong Kong has raised fears in the city that the annual gathering may never resume.

Hydroxychloroquine didn't prevent people from contracting Covid-19 after exposure to the coronavirus any better than those who got a placebo, a study found.

Rosenstein offered lawmakers a limited defense of the Russia probe he oversaw as deputy attorney general, as he came under increasing criticism from Republicans.