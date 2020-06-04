Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 06/04 04:16:58 am
68.956 RUB   +0.67%
03:04aOil prices fall on doubts over output cuts, surging U.S. diesel inventories
RE
02:53aADIDAS : says China sales back to growth faster than expected
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

What's News : World-Wide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Minnesota's attorney general added an upgraded charge of second-degree murder against one former police officer and charged three others in the killing of George Floyd, whose death sparked nationwide protests.

Some of the active-duty troops awaiting possible deployment into Washington, D.C., were poised to return home as administration officials debated whether to invoke the Insurrection Act.

Former defense chief Mattis denounced Trump for exacerbating divisions in American society and said that the president has fueled the current disorder.

Virginia's governor is planning to announce that the state will remove the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Richmond.

The Trump administration said it would bar mainland Chinese airlines from flying to and from the U.S., citing Beijing's failure to approve resumption of these routes by U.S. carriers.

Johnson said Britain is considering a route to citizenship for nearly three million Hong Kong residents, as the U.K. escalates a standoff with China.

China's ban on Thursday's Tiananmen Square memorial vigil in Hong Kong has raised fears in the city that the annual gathering may never resume.

Hydroxychloroquine didn't prevent people from contracting Covid-19 after exposure to the coronavirus any better than those who got a placebo, a study found.

Rosenstein offered lawmakers a limited defense of the Russia probe he oversaw as deputy attorney general, as he came under increasing criticism from Republicans.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE
03:04aOil prices fall on doubts over output cuts, surging U.S. diesel inventories
RE
02:53aADIDAS : says China sales back to growth faster than expected
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/03NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06/03NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06/03Debt relief for poorest countries could extend beyond 2020, G7 says
RE
06/03NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06/03NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group