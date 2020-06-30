Log in
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Real-time Quote. Real-time  - 06/30 04:11:15 am
70.3205 RUB   +0.50%
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

What's News : World-Wide

06/30/2020 | 02:48am EDT

The Supreme Court struck down a Louisiana law that could have closed two of the state's three abortion clinics, ruling in a 5-4 vote that it was virtually identical to a Texas measure the court had invalidated four years ago.

The high court, in a 5-4 decision, ordered changes to the CFPB, ruling the agency's structure unconstitutional because the director held too much unchecked power.

China's legislature approved a sweeping new law aimed at quashing threats to national security in Hong Kong, rejecting Western criticism.

India banned dozens of Chinese mobile apps, including TikTok and WeChat, after a border clash between troops from the two countries left 20 Indian soldiers dead this month.

A surge in coronavirus cases in parts of the U.S. continued to prompt pauses or rollbacks of reopenings, as some hospital systems began feeling the strain.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers united around demands that the White House detail intelligence indicating Russia had paid bounties to insurgents to have American forces killed in Afghanistan.

Iran issued a warrant to arrest Trump and 35 others over the killing of a top Iranian general this year, which Tehran has labeled an act of terrorism.

Gunmen tried to storm the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi, but died in a shootout with guards without getting inside.

A French court convicted former Prime Minister Fillon on corruption charges and sentenced him to prison.

12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/29India's first COVID-19 vaccine candidate approved for human trials
RE
06/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06/29Russia Reinforces Foothold in Libya as Militia Leader Retreats
DJ
06/29OPEC has cut oil output by 1.25 mbpd in June, says Petro-Logistics
RE
06/29Lukoil, Gazprom Neft, Tatneft to Explore for Oil in Volga-Urals Region
DJ
06/29Japan government spokesman says it is crucial to maintain current G7 framewor..
RE
06/29Middle East crude share in South Korea's first-half imports set to hit 32-yea..
RE
06/27China's big three airlines take delivery of domestically made ARJ21 aircraft
RE
06/27Amazon, SoftBank held talks over Russian online retailer Ozon, shareholder sa..
RE
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
