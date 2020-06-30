What's News : World-Wide

The Supreme Court struck down a Louisiana law that could have closed two of the state's three abortion clinics, ruling in a 5-4 vote that it was virtually identical to a Texas measure the court had invalidated four years ago.

The high court, in a 5-4 decision, ordered changes to the CFPB, ruling the agency's structure unconstitutional because the director held too much unchecked power.

China's legislature approved a sweeping new law aimed at quashing threats to national security in Hong Kong, rejecting Western criticism.

India banned dozens of Chinese mobile apps, including TikTok and WeChat, after a border clash between troops from the two countries left 20 Indian soldiers dead this month.

A surge in coronavirus cases in parts of the U.S. continued to prompt pauses or rollbacks of reopenings, as some hospital systems began feeling the strain.

Republican and Democratic lawmakers united around demands that the White House detail intelligence indicating Russia had paid bounties to insurgents to have American forces killed in Afghanistan.

Iran issued a warrant to arrest Trump and 35 others over the killing of a top Iranian general this year, which Tehran has labeled an act of terrorism.

Gunmen tried to storm the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi, but died in a shootout with guards without getting inside.

A French court convicted former Prime Minister Fillon on corruption charges and sentenced him to prison.