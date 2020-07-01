Log in
What's News : World-Wide

07/01/2020 | 02:54am EDT

China rolled back the autonomy of Hong Kong's governance with the imposition of a new law that gives Beijing a much stronger hand in policing the city and safeguarding its own authority.

Fauci told a Senate panel that new U.S. coronavirus cases could reach 100,000 a day if people continue to flout advice on social distancing and face masks.

The FDA released guidance outlining conditions for granting approval of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Americans will remain barred from entering the EU for nonessential travel even as the bloc starts to open up to as many as 15 countries.

The Supreme Court ruled, 5-4, that states can't exclude church schools from programs benefiting their private, nonsectarian counterparts.

The NSA strongly dissented from other intelligence agencies' assessment that Russia paid bounties for the killing of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

U.S. lawmakers, including prominent Republicans, are preparing efforts to block Trump from withdrawing U.S. troops from Germany.

Amy McGrath won a Democratic primary to become the nominee for the U.S. Senate from Kentucky.

John Hickenlooper, a former governor of Colorado, won that state's Democratic Senate primary.

A judge granted a temporary injunction delaying publication of a tell-all book by the president's niece.

