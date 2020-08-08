Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

What's News : World-Wide

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/08/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Trump said he was prepared to move forward with executive orders to provide more coronavirus aid to Americans, after White House negotiations with Democrats made no progress toward agreements on central issues in the talks.

The Trump administration's cascade of actions taken against Beijing represent a new phase in U.S.-China relations, one marked by increasing confrontation and few efforts to ease the tensions.

The U.S. intelligence community has assessed that Russia is trying to damage Biden's campaign, while China prefers that Trump not win re-election.

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus passed 160,000, as parts of the country showed signs that the virus's spread was easing.

All New York schools have been authorized to reopen, Gov. Cuomo said, citing the state's low infection rate for the coronavirus.

Falwell will take an indefinite leave of absence from the presidency of Liberty University at the request of the school's board of trustees.

A federal appeals court revived a bid by House Democrats to require McGahn to testify in an investigation into Trump.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE
08/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/07SUSAN RICE : Susan Rice Sells Netflix Shares as Biden Eyes Her as Possible Runni..
DJ
08/07Germany and France quit WHO reform talks amid tension with Washington - sourc..
RE
08/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/07NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
08/07Lukoil 1st Half Production Falls Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, OPEC Deals
DJ
08/07Iraq pledges to deepen oil output cuts in August, September
RE
08/07Japan in deals with AstraZeneca, Novavax for COVID-19 vaccines
RE
08/07Japan in deals with AstraZeneca, Novavax for COVID-19 vaccines
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group