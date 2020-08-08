What's News : World-Wide

Trump said he was prepared to move forward with executive orders to provide more coronavirus aid to Americans, after White House negotiations with Democrats made no progress toward agreements on central issues in the talks.

The Trump administration's cascade of actions taken against Beijing represent a new phase in U.S.-China relations, one marked by increasing confrontation and few efforts to ease the tensions.

The U.S. intelligence community has assessed that Russia is trying to damage Biden's campaign, while China prefers that Trump not win re-election.

The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus passed 160,000, as parts of the country showed signs that the virus's spread was easing.

All New York schools have been authorized to reopen, Gov. Cuomo said, citing the state's low infection rate for the coronavirus.

Falwell will take an indefinite leave of absence from the presidency of Liberty University at the request of the school's board of trustees.

A federal appeals court revived a bid by House Democrats to require McGahn to testify in an investigation into Trump.