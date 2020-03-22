Log in
US Dollar / Thai Baht (USD/THB)       

US DOLLAR / THAI BAHT (USD/THB)
Thai Central Bank Unveils Measures to Prop Up Liquidity Amid Covid-19 Pressures

03/22/2020 | 11:49pm EDT

By Ben Otto

The Bank of Thailand is spending billions of dollars to buy government bonds and help companies delay debt repayment in a bid to prop up liquidity and restore investor confidence shaken by the Covid-19 crisis.

The central bank said late Sunday that it spent 100 billion baht ($3.06 billion) last week to purchase government bonds and contribute to a THB70 billion-THB100 billion fund to invest in new corporate paper for companies that cannot fully roll over maturing corporate bonds.

The bank said it was prepared to make additional purchases of government bonds "to lower the volatility of the government bond yield and ensure the normal functioning of the government bond market." It also canceled or reduced its own plans to issue bonds.

The Thai baht weakened against the U.S. dollar in early trade Monday, with the USD/THB rising 0.8% to THB32.96. The local stock index fell 6.4% in early morning trade, taking year-to-date losses to more than 30%.

The bank's announcement Sunday came after a surprise rate cut in a special meeting after market hours on Friday, lowering the policy rate by 25 basis points to a record low of 0.75%.

Neighboring Indonesia and the Philippines also cut benchmark rates during the week, citing concerns of slowing economic activity as the Covid-19 pandemic forces lockdowns and company closures.

Further, the Bank of Thailand asked investors not to sell bond mutual funds, saying doing so in the current climate might result in prices that are significantly below fair value and lead to a selloff in other mutual funds and impact the broader financial market.

"The current stress period is the result of the temporary liquidity shortage, while bond mutual funds still hold low-risk, good-quality assets," the bank said.

Write to Ben Otto at ben.otto@wsj.com

