Five Tunisian parties seek to oust Ghanouchi as parliament speaker

TUNIS, July 12 (Reuters) - At least five Tunisian parties
plan to launch a vote of no confidence in the speaker of
parliament, Rchaed Ghanouchi, the leader of the moderate
Islamist Ennahda party, politicians said on Sunday.
The no-confidence motion poses the biggest challenge yet to
Ennahda, which was swept to power after the Arab Spring, but
which was forced to step down in 2013.
Pressure on the government has also mounted in recent weeks
after opponents called for the resignation of Prime Minister
Elyes Fakhfakh over an alleged conflict of interest.
Mohammed Ammar from Attayar party, said that four
parliamentary blocs agreed to start the process of withdrawing
confidence from the speaker, citing numerous violations, poor
management and unilateral decisions that serve partisan
interests.
These blocs include the Tahya Tounes, Attayar and Chaab
parties, which are in the coalition with Ennahda.
The Free Constitutional party led by Abir Moussi, a
supporter of former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali overthrown
by the 2011 revolution, has campaigned to oust Ghanouchi for
weeks.
Moussi's party accused Ghanouchi of serving the Muslim
Brotherhood’s agenda and foreign allies, including Turkey and
Qatar.
Ghanouchi has rejected these accusations, arguing that
Tunisians want a government focused on economic and social
policy, not political in-fighting.
Procedures for withdrawing confidence require the signature
of 73 members of the house for it to be put to a public vote. To
succeed, 109 lawmakers will need to vote for no-confidence.
The five parties have about 90 members.
(Reporting by Tarek Amara, editing by Louise Heavens)