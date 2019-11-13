Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY)       

US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsMarketScreener Strategies

One day ahead of deadline, Trump says he'll decide on auto tariffs 'soon'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/13/2019 | 01:09pm EST
FILE PHOTO - Toyota trucks are shown on a car carrier for delivery after arriving in the United States in National City, California

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would make a decision soon on whether to impose tariffs on cars and auto parts imported into the United States but gave no other details.

"I'll make a decision soon, fairly soon," he told reporters at the White House, one day ahead of a deadline to act.

The Republican president is weighing whether to impose the levy on vehicles and parts imported from the European Union, Japan and South Korea, although EU officials said they expect Trump to announce a delay this week.

Speaking to reporters at the White House at the start of a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Trump said he had been briefed by his administration on the issue of auto tariffs but did not elaborate on his decision or the possible timing.

Trump's administration faces a Thursday deadline to decide whether to impose threatened "Section 232" national security tariffs of as much as 25% on imported vehicles and parts under a Cold War-era trade law.

U.S. and EU sources on Friday said they expect Trump to delay a decision on the auto tariffs for another 180 days, allowing time for negotiation with the EU and Japan on automotive trade barriers.

But they cautioned that no firm decision had been made and that the president was the ultimate decider. Auto industry executives also are expecting another delay in the decision

Trump said he wanted to expand U.S. trade with Turkey, now about $20 billion a year.

"We think that number should be easily $100 billion, which would be great for Turkey and great for us," Trump said.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Humeyra Pamuk; writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (
11/12BRF mulls acquisitions in Turkey to grow in-country production
RE
11/11Moody's cuts global sovereign rating outlook to "negative" for 2020
RE
11/08USDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : World Wheat - Nov 8
DJ
11/08TAKE FIVE : Flirting with zero
RE
11/08WHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
11/07Trade truce may not be enough to ignite emerging-market currencies - Reuters ..
RE
11/06Two former Twitter employees accused of spying for Saudi Arabia
RE
11/05"NO ONE THOUGHT IT WAS BAD" : One teen's struggle with Juul addiction
RE
11/04MOL Group Buys Azerbaijan E&P Assets From Chevron for $1.57 Billion
DJ
11/04Volkswagen's Traton Truck Unit Expects Difficult 2020 After Orders Slump
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Turkish Lira (USD/TRY) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group