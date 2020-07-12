Tunisian parties seek to oust parliament speaker, Islamists want new gvrt

(adds Ennahda comments on govt)
TUNIS, July 12 (Reuters) - At least five Tunisian parties
plan to launch a vote of no confidence in parliamentary speaker
Rached Ghannouchi who has been accused of partisan interests,
while members of his moderate Islamist Ennahda party have called
for a new government, escalating the country's political crisis.
The no-confidence motion poses the biggest challenge yet to
Ennahda, which first took power following the Arab Spring
uprising, but was forced to step down in 2013 after a series of
protests.
Pressure on the government has mounted in recent weeks after
opponents called for the resignation of Prime Minister Elyes
Fakhfakh over an alleged conflict of interest.
On Sunday, Ennahda, the main party in the ruling coalition,
said it supported calls to change the government.
Ennahda said that it wants "to hold talks to form a strong
new government because this government lost credibility after
suspicion of conflict of interest involving the prime minister,"
Imed Khmiri a senior official in Ennahda told Reuters.
Fakhfakh has rejected accusations of corruption after an
independent member of parliament published documents last month
indicating that companies the prime minister owns shares in had
won deals worth 44 million dinars ($15 million) from the state.
Mohammed Ammar from Attayar party, said that a group of
parliamentary blocs agreed to start the process of withdrawing
confidence from the speaker, citing numerous violations, poor
management and unilateral decisions that serve partisan
interests.
These blocs include the Tahya Tounes, Attayar, Chaab and
Reform parties, which are in the coalition with Ennahda.
The Free Constitutional party led by Abir Moussi, a
supporter of former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali overthrown
by the 2011 revolution, has campaigned to oust Ghannouchi for
weeks.
Moussi's party accused Ghannouchi of serving the Muslim
Brotherhood’s agenda and foreign allies, including Turkey and
Qatar.
Ghannouchi has rejected these accusations, arguing that
Tunisians want a government focused on economic and social
policy, not political in-fighting.
Procedures for withdrawing confidence require the signature
of 73 members of the house for it to be put to a public vote. To
succeed, 109 lawmakers will need to vote for no-confidence.
The five parties have about 90 members.
