US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY)
What's News : World-Wide

07/11/2020 | 02:48am EDT

Trump commuted the sentence of Roger Stone, ending the legal drama around his friend and longtime political adviser. The move brings to a close one of the final remaining cases stemming from the Mueller probe.

The president damped expectations for a phase-two trade pact with China, saying the relationship between the countries has been too badly damaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. has surged to daily records this month, but deaths have only begun showing signs of edging higher.

Erdogan said Istanbul's sixth-century Hagia Sophia, long a symbol of secularism in modern Turkey, will reopen as a full-fledged mosque later this month.

Singapore's ruling party kept its hold on power in national elections, but the opposition made gains.

Canada's Trudeau is facing ethics questions over a government contract to a charity that has paid speaking fees to his relatives.

A federal judge in Indiana blocked what would have been the first federal execution in 17 years, citing health concerns of attendees.

07/10U.S. slaps French goods with 25% duties in digital tax row, but delays effect..
RE
07/10U.S. Prepares to Levy Tariffs on French Cosmetics, Handbags
DJ
07/10USDA SUPPLY/DEMAND : World Wheat - Jul 10
DJ
07/10EU urges U.S. to return to negotiations at OECD on digital taxes
RE
07/08Auto Makers Wrestle With Uneven Recovery -- WSJ
DJ
07/07The Coronavirus Redraws the Car Market's World Map
DJ
07/07Global central bank response to the coronavirus outbreak
RE
07/06U.K. Sanctions Saudis, Russians for Human-Rights Abuses
DJ
07/02Health Care Up As Investors Seek Out Less Covid Vulnerable Sectors -- Health ..
DJ
07/02NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
