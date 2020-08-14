What's News : World-Wide

Israel and the U.A.E moved to establish formal diplomatic ties after Israel agreed to suspend a plan to annex parts of the occupied West Bank, in a U.S.-backed shift that signaled the Jewish state's warming relations with Gulf Arab nations.

The U.S. has for the first time confiscated cargo in vessels allegedly loaded with Iranian fuel in violation of sanctions, as it steps up pressure against Tehran.

The Justice Department said Yale has discriminated against Asian-American and white applicants, issuing its findings about two years after opening a probe into the school's practices.

Remarks by Trump tying his efforts to block new Postal Service funding to mail-in balloting sparked charges from Democrats that he was trying to undercut voters.

The U.S. government will pay for coronavirus vaccines and their distribution, and is working with health insurers to offer the shots free of charge and without a copay, an HHS official said.

The U.S. reported nearly 56,000 new coronavirus cases, the highest daily tally in four days.

The EPA plans to use new methane rules to help set a higher bar for regulating other emissions that contribute to climate change.

Macron ordered French forces to the Eastern Mediterranean in support of Greece, raising the stakes in a growing regional confrontation with Turkey.