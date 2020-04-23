Log in
US Ecology, Inc.    ECOL

US ECOLOGY, INC.

(ECOL)
News 
Press Releases

US Ecology Announces COVID-19 Safe Operations Program, A Solution for Industry Seeking to Reopen and Conduct Safe Operations

04/23/2020

BOISE, Idaho, April 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: ECOL) (“US Ecology” or “the Company”), in response to industry’s need to safely reopen and resume operations as the initial Coronavirus outbreak slows, has announced a new, proactive cleaning and decontamination solutions package for commercial and government customers: the COVID-19 Safe Operations Program.

The program provides expert assessment of your business needs and a comprehensive plan featuring strict protocols, cleaning and decontamination methodologies by a team of biohazard professionals with decades of experience managing responses to Ebola, SARS, H1N1 and the first wave of COVID-19.

The multi-faceted program supports a full range of business needs to safely reopen and resume operations, including one-time or on-going decontamination, preventative or proactive cleaning and waste disposal services, all from one trusted partner. Businesses receive customized solutions, including recommendations of frequency and scope of service of preventative cleanings necessary to keep employees safe and businesses open and to prevent a second wave of COVID-19 contamination. Optional sourcing assistance for PPE and other supplies necessary to protect your workforce can be included. All services are performed by highly trained, certified and experienced crews complying with CDC/WHO guidelines, wearing proper Level-C PPE and using EPA-listed disinfectants.

US Ecology’s longstanding commitment to protecting human health and the environment extends to its customers enrolling in the COVID-19 Safe Operations Program. Safe and compliant transportation and disposal of all contaminated and regulated medical waste according to regulatory guidelines across a vast nationwide network of 125+ disposal facilities, service centers and TSDF’s is included. As part of the Company’s commitment to delivering unequaled service excellence, customers receive pricing transparency and predictability, the availability of volume discounts and comprehensive management and reporting of programs through one trusted point of contact.

The COVID-19 Safe Operations Program is available to current and prospective US Ecology customers in manufacturing, automotive, insurance, retail, hospitality, transportation, healthcare, industry, oil and gas and other sectors.

To enlist US Ecology's COVID-19 Safe Operations Program for customized decontamination, preventative cleaning and disposal services please call the 24/7 Emergency Response hotline at (800) 899-4672, contact a sales representative, or visit: https://www.usecology.com/coronavirus.

ABOUT US ECOLOGY, INC.

US Ecology, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The company addresses the complex waste management and response needs of its customers offering treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, leading emergency response and standby services, and a wide range of complementary field and industrial services. US Ecology’s focus on safety, environmental compliance, and best-in-class customer service enables us to effectively meet the needs of US Ecology’s customers and to build long lasting relationships. US Ecology has been protecting the environment since 1952. For more information, visit www.usecology.com.

Contact:
Alison Ziegler
Darrow Associates
(201)220-2678
aziegler@darrowir.com
www.usecology.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 969 M
EBIT 2020 77,1 M
Net income 2020 28,6 M
Debt 2020 686 M
Yield 2020 0,68%
P/E ratio 2020 30,5x
P/E ratio 2021 18,4x
EV / Sales2020 1,65x
EV / Sales2021 1,49x
Capitalization 917 M
