MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  US Ecology, Inc.    ECOL

US ECOLOGY, INC.

(ECOL)
News 
US Ecology Announces Schedule for Its Fourth Quarter and Year End 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call as Well as Upcoming Investor Conference

02/12/2020 | 04:31pm EST

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Ecology, Inc. (the “Company”) [NASDAQ: ECOL] today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, after the close of the market.

Management will conduct an investor conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Mountain Time) to discuss these results. Questions will be invited after management’s presentation. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 800-353-6461 or 334-323-0501. The conference call will also be broadcast live on the Company’s website at www.usecology.com.

An audio replay of the teleconference will be made available through March 5, 2020 by calling 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820 and using the passcode 3087722. The replay will also be accessible on the Company’s website at www.usecology.com.

UPCOMING INVESTOR CONFERENCE
The Company also announced that management is scheduled to participate at the Raymond James & Associates’ 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference being held at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida.  US Ecology’s presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, March 3, 2019 at 4:35 p.m. Eastern Time.  The webcast and presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the company’s website at http://investors.usecology.com/events-and-presentations.aspxThe webcast will be archived for seven days.

About US Ecology, Inc.
US Ecology, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The company addresses the complex waste management and response needs of its customers offering treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, leading emergency response and standby services, and a wide range of complementary field and industrial services. US Ecology’s focus on safety, environmental compliance, and best—in-class customer service enables us to effectively meet the needs of US Ecology’s customers and to build long lasting relationships. US Ecology has been protecting the environment since 1952. For more information, visit www.usecology.com.

Contact: Alison Ziegler, Darrow Associates (201) 220-2678
aziegler@darrowir.com  www.usecology.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
