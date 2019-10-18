Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  US Ecology, Inc.    ECOL

US ECOLOGY, INC.

(ECOL)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

US Ecology Announces Schedule for Its Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 12:53pm EDT

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Ecology, Inc. (the “Company”) [NASDAQ: ECOL] today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, after the close of the market.

Management will conduct an investor conference call on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Mountain Time) to discuss these results. Questions will be invited after management’s presentation. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 800-353-6461 or 334-323-0501. The conference call will also be broadcast live on the Company’s website at www.usecology.com.

An audio replay of the teleconference will be made available through November 7, 2019 by calling 888-203-1112 or 719-457-0820 and using the passcode 7673516. The replay will also be accessible on the Company’s website at www.usecology.com.

About US Ecology, Inc.

US Ecology, Inc. is a leading North American provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The Company addresses the complex waste management needs of its customers, offering treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, as well as a wide range of complementary field and industrial services.  US Ecology’s focus on safety, environmental compliance, and best–in-class customer service enables us to effectively meet the needs of our customers and to build long-lasting relationships.  Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, with operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico, the Company has been protecting the environment since 1952.  For more information visit www.usecology.com.

Contact:
Alison Ziegler
Darrow Associates
(201) 220-2678
aziegler@darrowir.com      
www.usecology.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US ECOLOGY, INC.
12:53pUS Ecology Announces Schedule for Its Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and..
GL
10/17US ECOLOGY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/16US ECOLOGY, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10/01US Ecology Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 Per Share
GL
08/09US ECOLOGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Stateme..
AQ
08/05US ECOLOGY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
08/02US ECOLOGY : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01US ECOLOGY, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
08/01US Ecology Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results; Reaffirms 2019 Business Out..
GL
07/22US ECOLOGY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 612 M
EBIT 2019 90,3 M
Net income 2019 54,3 M
Debt 2019 317 M
Yield 2019 1,12%
P/E ratio 2019 26,0x
P/E ratio 2020 24,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,81x
EV / Sales2020 2,80x
Capitalization 1 403 M
Chart US ECOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
US Ecology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US ECOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 68,75  $
Last Close Price 63,56  $
Spread / Highest target 14,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,17%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeffrey R. Feeler Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Simon G. Bell Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Eric L. Gerratt Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & EVP
Thames Kral Vice President-Information Technology
Joe F. Colvin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
US ECOLOGY, INC.0.92%1 403
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.24.24%24 317
UMICORE4.50%9 746
SUEZ17.65%9 321
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED33.33%7 132
PENNON GROUP PLC29.62%4 856
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group