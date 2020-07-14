Log in
US Ecology Announces Schedule for its Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/14/2020 | 04:31pm EDT

BOISE, Idaho, July 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Ecology, Inc. (the “Company”) [NASDAQ: ECOL] today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 on Thursday, August 6, 2020, after the close of the market.

Management will conduct an investor conference call on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Mountain Time) to discuss these results. Questions will be invited after management’s presentation. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing 877-512-4138 or 412-317-5478. The conference call will also be broadcast live on the Company’s website at http://investors.usecology.com/events-and-presentations.aspx.

An audio replay of the teleconference will be made available through August 14, 2020 by calling 877-344-7529 or 412-317-0088 and using the passcode 10146352. The replay will also be accessible on the Company’s website at http://investors.usecology.com/events-and-presentations.aspx.

Stifel Investor Summit
The Company also announced that management will participate in the virtual Stifel Investor Summit on August 10, 2020. The company is scheduled to present at 9:45 a.m. ET. A webcast and related presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the company’s website at http://investors.usecology.com/events-and-presentations.aspx.

About US Ecology, Inc.
US Ecology, Inc. is a leading provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The company addresses the complex waste management and response needs of its customers offering treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, leading emergency response and standby services, and a wide range of complementary field and industrial services. US Ecology’s focus on safety, environmental compliance, and best—in-class customer service enables us to effectively meet the needs of US Ecology’s customers and to build long lasting relationships. US Ecology has been protecting the environment since 1952. For more information, visit www.usecology.com.

Contact: Alison Ziegler, Darrow Associates (201) 220-2678
aziegler@darrowir.com     www.usecology.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
