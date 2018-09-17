US Foods : Announces 2018 Supplier of the Year Award Winners

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) has announced the winners of its
2018 Supplier of the Year Awards, the company’s annual vendor
recognition program. Four companies were selected by US Foods out of
more than 3,000 of its vendor partners to receive top honors during the
company’s Fall Food Lovers Forum in Chicago. The winners were chosen
based on their consistent, best-in-class service and shared commitment
with US Foods to helping independent restaurateurs “Make It.”
“These exemplary vendor partners go above and beyond to help us provide
the highest quality products and business solutions to our more than
250,000 customers across the U.S.,” said Andrew Iacobucci, chief
merchandising officer, US Foods. “We’re proud to work with such
outstanding organizations who share our customer focus, commitment to
innovation and cultural beliefs. Congratulations to the winning
companies for setting the standard for quality and excellence in our
industry.”
Vendor companies were recognized for their superior performance in the
following categories: Produce, Center-of-the-plate, Grocery and
Non-Foods. Each category had five nominees that were selected based on
their impressive partnerships with US Foods throughout the year. The
nominees were rated on the following key criteria:
-
Great Food. How efficiently the vendor delivers on innovation,
product quality and the potential for line expansions and growth.
-
Made Easy. The quality of the business relationship between the
vendor and US Foods, including service levels, as well as field and
seller support and collaboration.
-
We Help You Make It. How the vendor exemplifies the US Foods
cultural beliefs and the importance of working together toward shared
goals.
Winners were selected by the US Foods field leadership team,
merchandising and sales employees who interact with these suppliers on a
daily basis. The four companies that were honored were:
-
Produce Award: Mann
Packing Company is a leader in innovation and continuously
sustains a full pipeline of great products. They have supported US
Foods in every aspect of the business, from on-the-ground support at
the local level to strategic logistics solutions.
-
Center-of-the-plate Award: Trident
Seafoods has been a valued partner to US Foods for decades and
truly exemplifies what it means to be a leader in the protein
industry. Their sustainability-driven mission is commendable and it’s
complemented by their commitment to their partners’ success.
-
Grocery Award: Sugar
Foods Corporation consistently delivers high quality products that
play a significant role in an operator’s menu. They continuously
deliver reliable service in this highly collaborative partnership.
Sugar Foods raises the bar every year to provide a competitive and
“Easy” advantage for our business.
-
Non-Foods: ProGuard Service and Solutions partners with US
Foods throughout all areas of the organization to provide
best-in-class cleaning and sanitizing products. They are always one
step ahead in responding to the ever-changing needs of customers in
this specialty area.
US Foods also recognized its Supplier of the Year, which is the highest
rated award among all four category winners. This year, US Foods named
Trident Seafoods as Supplier of the Year due to the company’s commitment
to sustainability, collaboration on new items and initiatives and
support from the field teams.
About US Foods
US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading
foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000
restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed.
With 25,000 employees and more than 60 locations, US Foods provides its
customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive
suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is
headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. and generates approximately $24 billion
in annual revenue. Visit www.usfoods.com
to learn more.
