US Foods : Announces 2018 Supplier of the Year Award Winners

Company names Trident Seafoods as Supplier of the Year

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) has announced the winners of its 2018 Supplier of the Year Awards, the company’s annual vendor recognition program. Four companies were selected by US Foods out of more than 3,000 of its vendor partners to receive top honors during the company’s Fall Food Lovers Forum in Chicago. The winners were chosen based on their consistent, best-in-class service and shared commitment with US Foods to helping independent restaurateurs “Make It.”

“These exemplary vendor partners go above and beyond to help us provide the highest quality products and business solutions to our more than 250,000 customers across the U.S.,” said Andrew Iacobucci, chief merchandising officer, US Foods. “We’re proud to work with such outstanding organizations who share our customer focus, commitment to innovation and cultural beliefs. Congratulations to the winning companies for setting the standard for quality and excellence in our industry.”

Vendor companies were recognized for their superior performance in the following categories: Produce, Center-of-the-plate, Grocery and Non-Foods. Each category had five nominees that were selected based on their impressive partnerships with US Foods throughout the year. The nominees were rated on the following key criteria:

Great Food. How efficiently the vendor delivers on innovation, product quality and the potential for line expansions and growth.

How efficiently the vendor delivers on innovation, product quality and the potential for line expansions and growth. Made Easy. The quality of the business relationship between the vendor and US Foods, including service levels, as well as field and seller support and collaboration.

The quality of the business relationship between the vendor and US Foods, including service levels, as well as field and seller support and collaboration. We Help You Make It. How the vendor exemplifies the US Foods cultural beliefs and the importance of working together toward shared goals.

Winners were selected by the US Foods field leadership team, merchandising and sales employees who interact with these suppliers on a daily basis. The four companies that were honored were:

Produce Award : Mann Packing Company is a leader in innovation and continuously sustains a full pipeline of great products. They have supported US Foods in every aspect of the business, from on-the-ground support at the local level to strategic logistics solutions.

: Mann Packing Company is a leader in innovation and continuously sustains a full pipeline of great products. They have supported US Foods in every aspect of the business, from on-the-ground support at the local level to strategic logistics solutions. Center-of-the-plate Award : Trident Seafoods has been a valued partner to US Foods for decades and truly exemplifies what it means to be a leader in the protein industry. Their sustainability-driven mission is commendable and it’s complemented by their commitment to their partners’ success.

: Trident Seafoods has been a valued partner to US Foods for decades and truly exemplifies what it means to be a leader in the protein industry. Their sustainability-driven mission is commendable and it’s complemented by their commitment to their partners’ success. Grocery Award: Sugar Foods Corporation consistently delivers high quality products that play a significant role in an operator’s menu. They continuously deliver reliable service in this highly collaborative partnership. Sugar Foods raises the bar every year to provide a competitive and “Easy” advantage for our business.

Sugar Foods Corporation consistently delivers high quality products that play a significant role in an operator’s menu. They continuously deliver reliable service in this highly collaborative partnership. Sugar Foods raises the bar every year to provide a competitive and “Easy” advantage for our business. Non-Foods: ProGuard Service and Solutions partners with US Foods throughout all areas of the organization to provide best-in-class cleaning and sanitizing products. They are always one step ahead in responding to the ever-changing needs of customers in this specialty area.

US Foods also recognized its Supplier of the Year, which is the highest rated award among all four category winners. This year, US Foods named Trident Seafoods as Supplier of the Year due to the company’s commitment to sustainability, collaboration on new items and initiatives and support from the field teams.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 25,000 employees and more than 60 locations, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. and generates approximately $24 billion in annual revenue. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005442/en/