US Foods : Brings CHEF’STORE to Charleston

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) is introducing CHEF’STORE, a new
50,000-square-foot wholesale shopping destination to support
Charleston’s thriving culinary scene. This is the third CHEF’STORE in
the Carolinas from national foodservice distributor US Foods. Designed
as a one-stop shop for restaurant operators and food industry
professionals, the store features an assortment of more than 5,000 food
products including fresh meat, seafood and produce, as well as
restaurant-grade equipment and other supplies. The store is conveniently
located in the Upper Peninsula at 1510 Meeting Street and is open seven
days a week with no membership required.
“After a delay in opening due to the storm, we’re excited to be opening
our doors today to help expand the ways in which we can support
restaurant operators and culinary professionals across Charleston,” said
Gil Smith, US Foods area president, South Carolina. “At US Foods, we
pride ourselves on bringing our ‘Great Food. Made Easy.’ strategy to
independent restaurant operators, and we’re passionate about providing
the right products, tools and resources they need to be successful.”
The new CHEF’STORE offers everything from fresh produce, seafood, meat,
dairy and products for authentic lowcountry cooking to pantry staples
and a wide array of disposables, cookware and US Foods Exclusive Brands.
The store also features a 3,000-square-foot test kitchen area where
restaurant operators have an opportunity to sample products, learn about
new food trends and menu concepts and consult with US Foods culinary
experts on how best to use products in a variety of applications.
“CHEF’STORE offers local restaurant operators and culinary professionals
a new, easy-to-navigate and convenient way to shop,” said Josh Waters,
US Foods vice president, CHEF’STORE. “With CHEF’STORE, we’ve developed a
shopping experience specifically designed for food industry
professionals to quickly and conveniently replenish ingredients at
wholesale prices and walk out with innovative, on-trend menu
inspiration.”
To support those impacted by Hurricane Florence, US Foods has also
announced a $100,000 donation to the American Red Cross to assist relief
and recovery efforts in the aftermath of the storm.
To learn more about CHEF’STORE, visit www.usfoods.com/why-us-foods/chef-store.
About US Foods
US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading
foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000
restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed.
With 25,000 employees and more than 60 locations, US Foods provides its
customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive
suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is
headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. and generates approximately $24 billion
in annual revenue. Visit usfoods.com
to learn more.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005964/en/