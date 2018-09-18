Log in
US FOODS HOLDING CORP (USFD)
US Foods : Brings CHEF’STORE to Charleston

09/18/2018

New Wholesale Food and Restaurant Supply Store Provides a One-Stop Shop to the City’s Thriving Culinary Scene

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) is introducing CHEF’STORE, a new 50,000-square-foot wholesale shopping destination to support Charleston’s thriving culinary scene. This is the third CHEF’STORE in the Carolinas from national foodservice distributor US Foods. Designed as a one-stop shop for restaurant operators and food industry professionals, the store features an assortment of more than 5,000 food products including fresh meat, seafood and produce, as well as restaurant-grade equipment and other supplies. The store is conveniently located in the Upper Peninsula at 1510 Meeting Street and is open seven days a week with no membership required.

“After a delay in opening due to the storm, we’re excited to be opening our doors today to help expand the ways in which we can support restaurant operators and culinary professionals across Charleston,” said Gil Smith, US Foods area president, South Carolina. “At US Foods, we pride ourselves on bringing our ‘Great Food. Made Easy.’ strategy to independent restaurant operators, and we’re passionate about providing the right products, tools and resources they need to be successful.”

The new CHEF’STORE offers everything from fresh produce, seafood, meat, dairy and products for authentic lowcountry cooking to pantry staples and a wide array of disposables, cookware and US Foods Exclusive Brands. The store also features a 3,000-square-foot test kitchen area where restaurant operators have an opportunity to sample products, learn about new food trends and menu concepts and consult with US Foods culinary experts on how best to use products in a variety of applications.

“CHEF’STORE offers local restaurant operators and culinary professionals a new, easy-to-navigate and convenient way to shop,” said Josh Waters, US Foods vice president, CHEF’STORE. “With CHEF’STORE, we’ve developed a shopping experience specifically designed for food industry professionals to quickly and conveniently replenish ingredients at wholesale prices and walk out with innovative, on-trend menu inspiration.”

To support those impacted by Hurricane Florence, US Foods has also announced a $100,000 donation to the American Red Cross to assist relief and recovery efforts in the aftermath of the storm.

To learn more about CHEF’STORE, visit www.usfoods.com/why-us-foods/chef-store.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 25,000 employees and more than 60 locations, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. and generates approximately $24 billion in annual revenue. Visit usfoods.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2018
