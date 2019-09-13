US Foods : Completes Acquisition of SGA's Food Group of Companies

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) today announced that it has successfully completed the previously announced $1.8 billion all cash acquisition of SGA’s Food Group of Companies, a leading foodservice distributor with a diverse customer base in the West and Northwest regions of the country.

