US FOODS HOLDING CORP

(USFD)
US Foods : Completes Acquisition of SGA's Food Group of Companies

09/13/2019 | 08:51am EDT

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) today announced that it has successfully completed the previously announced $1.8 billion all cash acquisition of SGA’s Food Group of Companies, a leading foodservice distributor with a diverse customer base in the West and Northwest regions of the country.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 25,000 employees and more than 60 locations, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., and generates more than $24 billion in annual revenue. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 25 595 M
EBIT 2019 762 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 3 576 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 21,1x
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,50x
EV / Sales2020 0,45x
Capitalization 9 293 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 45,00  $
Last Close Price 42,40  $
Spread / Highest target 27,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pietro Satriano Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dirk Locascio Chief Financial Officer
Keith Rohland Chief Information Officer
John Anthony Lederer Director
Court D. Carruthers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
US FOODS HOLDING CORP34.01%9 293
SYSCO CORPORATION24.03%39 884
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-14.73%33 390
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD24.75%31 579
TESCO PLC24.09%28 323
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.2.49%27 363
