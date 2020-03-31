Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  US Foods Holding Corp.    USFD

US FOODS HOLDING CORP.

(USFD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 03/31 03:49:22 pm
17.76 USD   -2.68%
03:04pUS FOODS : Donates $2.5 Million in Food and Supplies For COVID-19 Hunger Relief Efforts
BU
03/23US FOODS : Update Related to COVID-19
BU
03/09US FOODS : To acquire smart foodservice warehouse stores
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

US Foods : Donates $2.5 Million in Food and Supplies For COVID-19 Hunger Relief Efforts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 03:04pm EDT

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD), a leading foodservice distributor, today announced it has donated $2.5 million dollars in food and supplies over the last four weeks to fight hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic. The donations equate to more than 150 semitruck loads of product. US Foods worked with its longtime partner Feeding America and other local charitable organizations across the country to distribute food such as meat, dairy, and produce and other non-food supplies.

“US Foods has a long-standing commitment to supporting hunger relief efforts across the country,” said US Foods chairman and CEO Pietro Satriano. “As COVID-19 continues to impact our communities in unprecedented ways, we’re proud to provide these much-need resources.”

“US Foods’ generous donation has helped Feeding America food banks provide food to children and families who need it most. We are incredibly thankful for their commitment to fighting hunger and for helping to address the increased need that food banks are seeing in communities across the country,” said Blake Thompson, chief supply chain officer at Feeding America.

In addition to product donations, US Foods has also partnered with other key giving programs to help deliver product and pack meals to support those in need. The company recently teamed up with Chef Rick Bayless of Frontera Grill to support his efforts to provide food and income relief for workers impacted by restaurant closures in Chicago. The company is also working with World Central Kitchen, the nonprofit founded by Chef José Andrés, to aid the organization’s Chef Relief Team in the distribution and delivery of food and supplies across California, Arkansas and Washington, DC.

Since 2007, US Foods has donated more than 120 million pounds of food to food banks and charitable organizations across the country.

About US Foods
US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 28,000 associates and more than 70 locations, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., and generates more than $28 billion in annual revenue. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on US FOODS HOLDING CORP.
03:04pUS FOODS : Donates $2.5 Million in Food and Supplies For COVID-19 Hunger Relief ..
BU
03/23US FOODS : Update Related to COVID-19
BU
03/09US FOODS : To acquire smart foodservice warehouse stores
AQ
03/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/06LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03/06GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
03/06Consumer Cos Down Amid Fears of Tourism Industry Bust -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
03/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 27 760 M
EBIT 2020 758 M
Net income 2020 406 M
Debt 2020 4 298 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 8,63x
P/E ratio 2021 6,80x
EV / Sales2020 0,30x
EV / Sales2021 0,27x
Capitalization 4 017 M
Chart US FOODS HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
US Foods Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US FOODS HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 42,86  $
Last Close Price 18,25  $
Spread / Highest target 174%
Spread / Average Target 135%
Spread / Lowest Target 64,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pietro Satriano Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dirk Locascio Chief Financial Officer
Keith Rohland Chief Information Officer
John Anthony Lederer Director
Court D. Carruthers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
US FOODS HOLDING CORP.-56.43%4 017
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-3.76%29 568
TESCO PLC-8.66%28 152
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-3.63%25 648
SYSCO CORPORATION-45.81%23 569
KROGER2.28%23 364
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group