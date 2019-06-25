US Foods : Scholars Announces Nine New Scholarship Recipients

Each student will be awarded $20,000 for their continued culinary education

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) today announced the newest group of culinary arts students chosen to receive US Foods Scholars scholarships. A total of nine students from the Arizona, Chicago and New York City markets were selected to receive $20,000 each to support their continued education in the culinary arts. The new scholars will further develop their skills by working alongside US Foods culinary professionals at various industry events throughout the year. US Foods created the US Foods Scholars program to inspire students to reach their full potential as they pursue an education in the culinary arts and to contribute a meaningful solution to the talent shortage facing the restaurant industry.

The program, which launched in 2017, provides financial support and hands-on development opportunities to culinary students who demonstrate tremendous promise and achievement but require assistance to take the next step of their culinary journey. The company expects to have a total of 30 US Foods Scholars in the program by the end of 2019 in Arizona, Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Denver, New York City and Raleigh. The 2019 fall semester application for students in Atlanta, Austin, Denver and Raleigh is now open. Students can apply here.

“We are thrilled to welcome the newest culinary arts students into the US Foods Scholars program,” said Debra Ceffalio, vice president of corporate communications, US Foods. “We see incredible potential in these students and are pleased to be able to help them achieve their dreams as future culinary professionals in an industry hungry to find good talent.”

The nine recipients are:

Keianna Green, a first-year culinary arts and hospitality management student at the Culinary Institute of New York at Monroe College in New Rochelle, New York.

Hometown: Bronx, New York

a first-year culinary arts and hospitality management student at the Culinary Institute of New York at Monroe College in New Rochelle, New York. Hometown: Bronx, New York Erik Hocker-Parham, a first-year culinary arts and hospitality student at the Culinary Institute of New York at Monroe College in New Rochelle, New York.

Hometown: New York, New York

a first-year culinary arts and hospitality student at the Culinary Institute of New York at Monroe College in New Rochelle, New York. Hometown: New York, New York Tianna Rivera, a first-year baking and pastry student at the Culinary Institute of New York at Monroe College in New Rochelle, New York.

Hometown: Bronx, New York

a first-year baking and pastry student at the Culinary Institute of New York at Monroe College in New Rochelle, New York. Hometown: Bronx, New York Mikiara Crawford , a first-year culinary arts student at Joliet Junior College in Joliet, Illinois.

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

, a first-year culinary arts student at Joliet Junior College in Joliet, Illinois. Hometown: Chicago, Illinois Jessica Manuel , a first-year baking and pastry student, school undecided.

Hometown: Oak Park, Illinois

, a first-year baking and pastry student, school undecided. Hometown: Oak Park, Illinois Daylynn Phillips, a first-year culinary arts and hospitality management student at Robert Morris University Illinois in Chicago.

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois

a first-year culinary arts and hospitality management student at Robert Morris University Illinois in Chicago. Hometown: Chicago, Illinois Samantha Coronado, a first-year nutritional sciences student at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona.

Hometown: Rio Rico, Arizona

a first-year nutritional sciences student at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona. Hometown: Rio Rico, Arizona Alana Daniels , a first-year culinary arts student at Johnson & Wales University in Denver.

Hometown: Maricopa, Arizona

, a first-year culinary arts student at Johnson & Wales University in Denver. Hometown: Maricopa, Arizona Reagan Harvey, a first-year hotel and restaurant management student at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona

All US Foods Scholars are selected through a formal application process. Each applicant is evaluated based on several criteria, including academic performance, financial need and a personal essay. US Foods is proud to partner with two organizations, Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP) and the American Culinary Federation (ACF), to help facilitate applications and select scholarship recipients.

Learn more about the program and the newest recipients here.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 25,000 employees and more than 60 locations, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. and generates approximately $24 billion in annual revenue. Visit usfoods.com to learn more.

About Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP)

Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP) is a national nonprofit that educates and guides underserved high school students toward a bright future. C-CAP prepares students for the workplace through chef mentoring, field trips, work experience and job training, scholarships and college and career advising. Founded in 1990 by culinary educator Richard Grausman, C-CAP impacts over 17,000 students each year. Countless C-CAP alumni work throughout the country and are guiding the future leaders of the culinary and hospitality industry. Visit ccapinc.org to learn more.

About the American Culinary Federation (ACF)

The American Culinary Federation (ACF), established in 1929, is the standard of excellence for chefs in North America. With more than 15,500 members spanning more than 170 chapters nationwide, ACF is the leading culinary association offering educational resources, training, apprenticeship, programmatic accreditation and a comprehensive certification program. For more information, visit www.acfchefs.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190625005355/en/