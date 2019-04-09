US Foods : to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on May 7, 2019

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) will host a live conference call and
webcast to discuss first quarter fiscal 2019 results on Tuesday, May 7,
2019 at 9 a.m. CDT.
The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (844)
292-0976; the conference ID number is 7497777. Listeners are asked to
please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call start time and provide the
conference ID number to be connected.
A replay will be available after the call beginning at noon CDT on May
7, 2019 until June 7, 2019. To listen to a replay of the conference call
via telephone, please dial (855) 859-2056 and provide the conference ID
number as listed above.
The conference call will also be webcast live from the company’s
Investor Relations website at https://ir.usfoods.com.
The presentation slides that will be reviewed during the webcast will be
available in the Events & Presentations section of the Investor
Relations website shortly before the webcast begins. An archive of the
webcast will be available at the same location beginning at noon CDT on
May 7, 2019.
About US Foods
US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading
foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000
restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed.
With 25,000 employees and more than 60 locations, US Foods provides its
customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive
suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is
headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., and generates approximately $24 billion
in annual revenue. Visit usfoods.com
to learn more.
