US Foods : to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on May 7, 2019

0
04/09/2019 | 01:43pm EDT

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter fiscal 2019 results on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 9 a.m. CDT.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (844) 292-0976; the conference ID number is 7497777. Listeners are asked to please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call start time and provide the conference ID number to be connected.

A replay will be available after the call beginning at noon CDT on May 7, 2019 until June 7, 2019. To listen to a replay of the conference call via telephone, please dial (855) 859-2056 and provide the conference ID number as listed above.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the company’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.usfoods.com. The presentation slides that will be reviewed during the webcast will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the Investor Relations website shortly before the webcast begins. An archive of the webcast will be available at the same location beginning at noon CDT on May 7, 2019.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 25,000 employees and more than 60 locations, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., and generates approximately $24 billion in annual revenue. Visit usfoods.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2019
