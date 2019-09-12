Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  US Foods Holding Corp    USFD

US FOODS HOLDING CORP

(USFD)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/12 02:52:04 pm
42.425 USD   +3.25%
02:11pUS FOODS : to Present at the 2019 Wells Fargo Consumer Conference and Beauty Forum
BU
09/11GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/11LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

US Foods : to Present at the 2019 Wells Fargo Consumer Conference and Beauty Forum

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 02:11pm EDT

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Pietro Satriano and Chief Financial Officer Dirk Locascio will present at the 2019 Wells Fargo Securities Consumer Conference and Beauty Forum in Dana Point, Calif. on Thursday, September 26 at 9:40 a.m. PDT (11:40 a.m. CDT).

Media and investors can listen to a live audio webcast by visiting the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at https://ir.usfoods.com. A replay of the webcast will be available later that same day.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 25,000 employees and more than 60 locations, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., and generates more than $24 billion in annual revenue. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

Source: US Foods


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US FOODS HOLDING CORP
02:11pUS FOODS : to Present at the 2019 Wells Fargo Consumer Conference and Beauty For..
BU
09/11GRAIN HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/11LIVESTOCK HIGHLIGHTS : Top Stories of the Day
DJ
09/11US FOODS : Receives Conditional Approval to Acquire SGA's Food Group of Companie..
BU
08/07Hedge fund Hoplite Capital plans to shut down - letter
RE
08/07US FOODS : Launches US Foods : Direct
BU
08/06US FOODS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
08/06US FOODS HOLDING CORP. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
08/06US FOODS : Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings
BU
07/08US FOODS : to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on August 6,..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 25 595 M
EBIT 2019 762 M
Net income 2019 430 M
Debt 2019 3 576 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 20,5x
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,49x
EV / Sales2020 0,44x
Capitalization 9 006 M
Chart US FOODS HOLDING CORP
Duration : Period :
US Foods Holding Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US FOODS HOLDING CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 45,00  $
Last Close Price 41,09  $
Spread / Highest target 31,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pietro Satriano Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dirk Locascio Chief Financial Officer
Keith Rohland Chief Information Officer
John Anthony Lederer Director
Court D. Carruthers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
US FOODS HOLDING CORP29.87%9 006
SYSCO CORPORATION23.00%39 551
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-15.46%33 182
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD28.08%31 443
TESCO PLC23.25%28 129
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.2.36%27 210
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group