US Foods : to Present at the 2019 Wells Fargo Consumer Conference and Beauty Forum

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Pietro Satriano and Chief Financial Officer Dirk Locascio will present at the 2019 Wells Fargo Securities Consumer Conference and Beauty Forum in Dana Point, Calif. on Thursday, September 26 at 9:40 a.m. PDT (11:40 a.m. CDT).

Media and investors can listen to a live audio webcast by visiting the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at https://ir.usfoods.com. A replay of the webcast will be available later that same day.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 25,000 employees and more than 60 locations, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., and generates more than $24 billion in annual revenue. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.

Source: US Foods

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005840/en/