US Foods : to Present at the 2020 BMO Farm to Market Conference

US Foods Holding Corp.

US FOODS HOLDING CORP.

(USFD)
05/07/2020 | 11:02am EDT

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Pietro Satriano and Chief Financial Officer Dirk Locascio will present at the BMO Farm to Market Conference on Thursday, May 14at 10:00 a.m. EST (9:00 a.m. CDT).

Media and investors can listen to a live audio webcast by visiting the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at https://ir.usfoods.com. A replay of the webcast will be available later that same day.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 300,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With more than 70 broadline locations and 76 cash and carry stores, US Foods provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 22 252 M
EBIT 2020 173 M
Net income 2020 -345 M
Debt 2020 5 292 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -19,6x
P/E ratio 2021 9,86x
EV / Sales2020 0,42x
EV / Sales2021 0,34x
Capitalization 4 029 M
Chart US FOODS HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
US Foods Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US FOODS HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 28,69  $
Last Close Price 18,29  $
Spread / Highest target 173%
Spread / Average Target 56,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Pietro Satriano Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Dirk Locascio Chief Financial Officer
Keith Rohland Chief Information Officer
John Anthony Lederer Independent Director
Court D. Carruthers Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
US FOODS HOLDING CORP.-56.34%4 029
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED0.29%28 412
TESCO PLC-8.11%28 198
SYSCO CORPORATION-39.35%26 335
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-0.29%25 683
KROGER13.07%25 499
