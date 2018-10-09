CRUZANI Begins Product Development with Cannabis Derivatives for Edible and Infusion Markets

ATLANTA, Oct. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CRUZANI, Inc. (OTC Markets: CZNI) is a global business development company focused on creating and acquiring franchise concepts, along with peripheral food-related businesses throughout the United States, Canada and international markets. Within its portfolio, it has two Canada-based subsidiaries that will benefit from that country’s changing cannabis legislation.



It is expected that on October 17, 2018, Canada will enter a new landscape as the recreational use of marijuana becomes legal. In addition to the traditional form of consumption of cannabis for recreational purposes via smoking, related products that are cannabis derivatives, including edible cannabis products and CBD-infused products, are expected to generate substantial interest among consumers seeking access to legal versions of these products in both the recreational or medicinal markets.

Through its Canadian subsidiaries, the Company is well-positioned to pursue market opportunities related to the sale of edible and CBD-infused products that Canada's cannabis legalization would bring. CRUZANI’s wholesale baking operation (www.OventaFoods.com) has the expertise and capacity to supply edibles to retailers, once it becomes permitted by law. Additionally, CRUZANI’s Recipe Food Co. operation (www.RecipeFoodCo.com) has the expertise to fine-tune suitable offerings for consumers at the restaurant and consumer retail levels. CRUZANI’s Canadian subsidiaries have been developing retail-ready products that can, upon legalization of cannabis, switch reliably to retail cannabis products when the law permits.

CRUZANI’s CEO, Everett Dickson, commented: “We are well aware of the possibilities presented by the expected legalization of Cannabis in Canada, and we have begun planning for this potential new market. It is vital that we participate only to the extent that we are total compliance with all applicable regulations. We have not previously emphasized our ability to benefit from cannabis market developments so as to not lose sight of our exciting plans for the vast traditional food products sector and related opportunities. Nevertheless, we are also focusing on the unique opportunity that the Canada cannabis market might present, as well as other areas where the Company’s capabilities may be applied.” Mr. Dickson can be followed on Twitter via https://twitter.com/CruzaniCEO

About CRUZANI, Inc.

CRUZANI Inc., formerly US Highland, Inc., is a franchise development company that builds and acquires popular franchise concepts, and other food related businesses, throughout the United States and International markets. Our management team selects up and coming concepts with substantial growth potential. We bring fresh innovative brands to consumers that have great potential. All of our brands are unique in nature by focusing on niche markets with untapped potential for development. CRUZANI maintains social media accounts for the purposes of SEC Fair Disclosure at www.CRUZANI.com/Cruzani-CEO-Blog, https://twitter.com/CruzaniCEO and https://www.facebook.com/Cruzani-2216678448562308

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of US Highland, Inc. and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-statements include fluctuation of operating results, the ability to compete successfully, and the ability to complete before-mentioned transactions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

