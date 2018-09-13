CRUZANI Restaurant Operations Begin

ATLANTA, Sept. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Highland Inc. (CRUZANI) www.CRUZANI.com (OTC:UHLN), a business development company that builds and acquires franchise concepts, as well as other related businesses, throughout the United States and internationally, has launched restaurant operations in partnership with Recipe Food Co. of Toronto, founded by culinary entrepreneur Dee Gibson. www.RecipeFoodco.com. Their first location will serve as CRUZANI/Recipe Food’s working prototype to develop exciting culinary concepts for the team’s ambitious restaurant sector (food service) plans in North America. Binding agreements for the acquisition and relationship have been completed and the restaurant is now serving customers on a soft-launch basis. Formal opening ceremonies will be announced soon. Ms. Gibson will assume a leadership role in developing and publicly communicating the CRUZANI/Recipe food service culture and vision.



The CRUZANI/Recipe Food Company’s approach to restaurant and food sectors is dedicated to re-discovering and re-imagining the possibilities for consumers who crave healthful food that feeds body, mind and spirit. Our product offerings address contemporary lifestyle commitments (vegetarian/vegan) and wellness challenges (gluten tolerance, diabetic and specialty diets). CRUZANI/Recipe’s Food Company’s mission is to make the best of these possibilities more accessible to consumers and to support culture trends that stimulate public awareness of inspired food options. CRUZANI/Recipe’s Food Company’s first restaurant is deliberately intended to be a working “food lab” in which patrons benefit from the team’s latest flavour, texture, nutrition concepts, Which are always evolving in order to create unique outcomes. The most popular items will then be deployed as the company rolls out new locations.

Recipe Food Co’s founder Dee Gibson explains. “We are going back to basics, but also doing new things with these basics. We are putting a huge amount of thought into our offerings. They are motivated by love – love of food as a source of joy, love of the togetherness that shared meals provide and love of the beauty in nature’s pallet. We will roll out our spin-offs into additional locations, introduce culinary theme consumer product sales and provide information services such as food-oriented programming on-line/TV, in print, etc. Our first location is merely the starting point. We have extensive goals.”

CRUZANI CEO, Everett Dickson, remarks: “It’s an honor to share this vision and journey with Dee. I admire her unique blend of artisan passion and sharp commercial instincts. Her success is not fluke; it’s a reflection of who she is.

Therefore, her past accomplishments reveal what we can accomplish together under the CRUZANI public company umbrella. We’ll do this for our shareholders and for the consumers we serve with our products. We are excited to work with Dee. She will be instrumental in expanding the Quick Service Restaurant side of the Company.”

“Our CRUZANI shareholders will be pleased with our upcoming marketing plans” said Dee Gibson Our website and social media channels will deliver engagement on a frequent basis. We will build awareness, and amplification by reaching out to influencers in both the food and health/wellness space, participate in community events and generate content. You will see us accomplishing a great deal, because we love what we do. That matters!” according to Dee Gibson.

This partnership follows the recent acquisition by CRUZANI of commercial bakery operations Oventa Foods (www.OventaFoods.com) that will provide wholesale baked goods and related products to food retailers and food service operators, now including Recipe Food Co’s present and future needs.

In March, 2018, US Highland/CRUZANI also announced that it had acquired 100% of an Atlanta based health-conscious, QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) concept, which will offer consumers a healthy diverse menu made with fresh organic ingredients daily. These range from flatbread sandwiches, bowls, wraps and salads to fresh proteins such as chicken, turkey, steak and falafel. Those entrees will also be available in pre-packaged “meal plans,” for take-out. That brand plans to expand in the U.S. Southeast.

About US Highland, Inc. (CRUZANI)

US Highland, Inc. is a business development company that builds and represents popular franchise concepts throughout the United States and internationally, with an emphasis on food and wellness. Our management team selects up and coming concepts with substantial growth potential. With diminishing territory available to older franchise brands, we bring fresh innovative brands to consumers that have great potential. All of our brands are unique in nature by focusing on niche markets with untapped potential for development.

Culinary entrepreneur, Dee Gibson, Founder of Recipe Food Co., new partner of public company www.CRUZANI.com, while on the set of Toronto’s TV program ”The Marilyn Denis Show” https://www.marilyn.ca. Ms. Gibson is helping CRUZANI operationalize its food-sector plans via their first restaurant in Toronto’s Queen Street West neighbourhood, www.RecipeFoodco.com.

