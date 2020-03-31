Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  US Lighting Group, Inc.    USLG

US LIGHTING GROUP, INC.

(USLG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

US Lighting : Announces Mike Videmsek Joins Intellitronix Corporation as Director of Operations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

DGAP-News: US Lighting Group, Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
US Lighting Group Announces Mike Videmsek Joins Intellitronix Corporation as Director of Operations

31.03.2020 / 23:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EASTLAKE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 31, 2020 / US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTCPINK:USLG), a leading manufacturer of electronics and high-tech robotics, announces its wholly-owned subsidiary, Intellitronix Corporation, appointed Mike Videmsek as Director of Operations.

"We are extremely happy to have Mike join Intellitronix during this critical juncture in our corporate growth as we are entering into new business ventures and high-tech electronics product development. Mike has a wealth of knowledge and experience in engineering and manufacturing operations having worked as Managing Director at Arconic, formerly, Alcoa," said Paul Spivak, CEO of the US Lighting Group. "Mike will be responsible for the entire Intellitronix manufacturing operations including inventory, staffing, and budgets along with formulating an overall operations strategy with the objective of growing profits."

Mike Videmsek has achieved career successes in high-tech industries, including commercial vehicle, automotive and aerospace. He is skilled in business planning and strategy, operations and production management, lean management, continuous improvement, multi-plant leadership, and workplace safety. Mike holds a Bachelor of Engineering (BEng) from Cleveland State University and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Baldwin-Wallace College.

Intellitronix is a leading electronics manufacturer who combines innovative ideas, expertise and technology to create cutting-edge solutions. Our state-of-the-art technology makes us one of the foremost designers and manufacturers of electronics. By only using the best and most advanced display and engineering techniques, we achieve the highest level of quality and performance for our products surpassing other companies in the marketplace.

About U.S. Lighting Group, Inc. and Intellitronix Corporation

US Lighting Group (OTCPINK:USLG) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Intellitronix Corporation, are leading manufacturers of electronics, supplying growth sectors such as high-tech robotics utilizing our own in-house proprietary artificial intelligence, LED lighting, custom-designed LED products, microprocessor-controlled LED instrumentation, custom private labeled electronics, automotive, RV, and marine electronics. The company has manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio with an international sales distribution network. www.uslightinggroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

CONTACT:

US Lighting Group
34099 Melinz Pkway, Unit E
Eastlake, OH 44095 USA
T: +1 216.896.7000 ext. 207
shareholder-relations@uslightinggroup.com

SOURCE: US Lighting Group, Inc.


News Source: Issuer Direct

31.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: US Lighting Group, Inc.
United States
ISIN: US91214A1088
EQS News ID: 1012319

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1012319  31.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1012319&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on US LIGHTING GROUP, INC.
05:50pUS LIGHTING : Announces Mike Videmsek Joins Intellitronix Corporation as Directo..
EQ
03/18Intellitronix Automotive Electronics Attracts Interest from Ford Motor Compan..
GL
02/21US LIGHTING : U.S. Lighting Group Partners with Lambert IR
AQ
2019US Lighting Group Completes First Financial Audit
GL
2019US LIGHTING : Intellitronix Receives Large Order for Power Saving Device for RV ..
AQ
2019CORRECTION : Intellitronix Offer to Purchase Manufacturing Facility Accepted
AQ
2019US LIGHTING : Intellitronix Corporation Purchases Manufacturing Facility
AQ
More news
Chart US LIGHTING GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
US Lighting Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Spivak Chief Executive Officer
Susan Tubbs Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
US LIGHTING GROUP, INC.-41.11%31
KEYENCE CORPORATION2.79%79 446
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-13.42%48 103
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED2.85%37 117
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.-0.83%35 385
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.5.17%32 284
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group