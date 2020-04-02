Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  US Lighting Group, Inc.    USLG

US LIGHTING GROUP, INC.

(USLG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

US Lighting : Develops UV LED Light Bulb to Help Fight the Spread of Viral Pathogens Like COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 05:35pm EDT

DGAP-News: US Lighting Group, Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
US Lighting Group Develops UV LED Light Bulb to Help Fight the Spread of Viral Pathogens Like COVID-19

02.04.2020 / 23:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EASTLAKE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 2, 2020 / US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTCPINK:USLG) today announced it is developing a new UV LED Plug-n-Play 4-foot, commercial bulb to replace traditional florescent lights to help combat viral pathogens like COVID-19 using ultraviolet light technology to sterilize surfaces. Paul Spivak, CEO of the US Lighting Group, currently holds two patents issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Patent No. 6828576 and Patent No. 7229467 were issued for UV LED Light Projection Method and Apparatus using ultraviolet and LED lighting technology.

"We are ecstatic to announce that we have engineered the latest Plug-n-Play 4-foot, commercial replacement bulb with our UV LED lighting technology. The US Lighting Group manufactures commercial LED light bulbs, so adding our patented UV LED lights to our existing LED light bulb will put the company light years ahead of the industry," said Paul Spivak, CEO of the US Lighting Group. "These UV LED light bulbs have the potential to disinfect viral agents in critical areas including hospitals, supermarkets, schools, airports, medical labs, senior care centers, fire and police stations. We anticipate a significant growth potential for the company from the development of our new UV LED light bulb."

Scientific research has proven that UV lights have the capability to disinfect pathogens like flus and superbugs. UV LED lighting will be effective in helping to disinfect viral pathogens giving patients, customers, workers and families a measure of protection against the spread of infections. Other applications that use ultraviolet lighting include Vitamin D generation, an essential vitamin which many people lack. The US Lighting Group's UV LED lighting can also be employed in schools, government buildings, office buildings, and hotels. Germicidal UV lighting products have an effective success rate in sterilizing pathogens based on scientific research.

About U.S. Lighting Group, Inc.

US Lighting Group (OTC:USLG) and its wholly owned subsidiary, Intellitronix Corporation, are leading manufacturers of electronics, supplying growth sectors such as LED lighting, custom designed LED products, microprocessor-controlled LED instrumentation, custom private labeled electronics, automotive, RV, and marine electronics, and high-tech robotics utilizing our own in-house proprietary artificial intelligence. The company has manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio with an international sales distribution network. www.uslightinggroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

Contact

US Lighting Group
34099 Melinz Pkway, Unit E
Eastlake, OH 44095 USA
T: +1 216.896.7000 ext. 207
shareholder-relations@uslightinggroup.com

SOURCE: US Lighting Group, Inc.


News Source: Issuer Direct

02.04.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: US Lighting Group, Inc.
United States
ISIN: US91214A1088
EQS News ID: 1014603

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1014603  02.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1014603&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on US LIGHTING GROUP, INC.
05:35pUS LIGHTING : Develops UV LED Light Bulb to Help Fight the Spread of Viral Patho..
EQ
03/31US LIGHTING : Announces Mike Videmsek Joins Intellitronix Corporation as Directo..
EQ
03/18Intellitronix Automotive Electronics Attracts Interest from Ford Motor Compan..
GL
02/21US LIGHTING : U.S. Lighting Group Partners with Lambert IR
AQ
2019US Lighting Group Completes First Financial Audit
GL
2019US LIGHTING : Intellitronix Receives Large Order for Power Saving Device for RV ..
AQ
2019CORRECTION : Intellitronix Offer to Purchase Manufacturing Facility Accepted
AQ
2019US LIGHTING : Intellitronix Corporation Purchases Manufacturing Facility
AQ
More news
Chart US LIGHTING GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
US Lighting Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Spivak Chief Executive Officer
Susan Tubbs Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
US LIGHTING GROUP, INC.-38.89%31
KEYENCE CORPORATION-2.68%78 504
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-19.63%47 525
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED0.10%37 542
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.0.11%35 810
MURATA MANUFACTURING CO., LTD.-1.26%32 536
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group