Bob Goldstein, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Returns to Discuss Company Updates with Everett Jolly on Uptick Newswire’s “Stock Day” Podcast

When asked about the company and what they’re doing with drones, CEO Goldstein explained “we're a radiation measurement company and we also do chemical sensors. Recently we put our product onto drones and just finished a big urban-shield demo, where we had the dummies with the fake-blood and people running around pushing open cars and climbing buildings to do rescues. We were showing off our radiation measurement drones and everybody loved them—I think we'll be getting a number of orders from this urban shield demo.”

US Nuclear Corp’s OVERHOFF technology division is working hard to replace the older, $20,000 Tritium measurement systems with the new $85,000 OVERHOFF 593.2 model. Goldstein stated that “the 593.2 is a hundred times more sensitive than the traditional product that the competitors are offering, so we're just blowing them away with that. We're working to get customers to replace the old machine with the new 593.2 model—we just got an order recently for two more units that go to Canada. Tritium is very hard to measure, but that's our skill; we're world leaders in tritium measurement.”

US Nuclear Corp’s CAM-33 power plant stack monitor construction is moving forward quickly. “It's a fun unit for us we've been making you know something like this for many years but of course we upgrade it regularly because of new technology and we are expecting an order for additional five pieces these things sell for between $50,000 and $85,000 each so every time we sell a batch we make some good money.”

