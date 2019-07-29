Log in
US Nuclear Uplisted to OTC-QB Market

07/29/2019 | 08:31am EDT

LOS ANGELES, CA, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – The continued growth of US Nuclear Corp (OTC: UCLE) has led the company to upgrade to the OTC-QB market. US Nuclear Corp was previously listed on the OTC-Pink Marketplace, and this upgrade will help the company build shareholder value, increase visibility, and engage new investors.       

The key benefits of upgrading to OTC-QB include:

Better Information: OTC-QB is recognized by the SEC as an established public market. The platform enables US Nuclear to provide current public information that investors need to analyze, value, and trade UCLE.    

Efficient Market Standards: Multiple reporting standards give US Nuclear the flexibility to control reporting costs and complexity, while still providing a premium market. 

Better Visibility:  A large network of data distributors and media partners ensures that trade data, news, and disclosure from US Nuclear are available to broker-dealers, market data providers, and investors. 

Better Trading: Investors get an exchange-comparable information experience, with convenient trading through their preferred broker or financial advisor, transparent pricing with real-time quotes, and trusted disclosure. Upgrading to the OTC-QB will also make US Nuclear Corp more attractive to investors and allow a wider array of investors to buy US Nuclear stock.  

Robert Goldstein, CEO of US Nuclear Corp, commented: “Upgrading to the OTC-QB is just one more step for us as we continue to grow and evolve on the public marketplace.  We are looking forward to increasing our company’s reputation and visibility on the market.” 

Safe Harbor Act
This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com.

CONTACT:
US Nuclear Corp. (OTCBB: UCLE)
Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman 
Rachel Boulds, Chief Financial Officer
(818) 883 7043
Email: info@usnuclearcorp.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
