Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  US Nuclear Corp.    UCLE

US NUCLEAR CORP.

(UCLE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

US Nuclear Joins the Brain-Machine Interface Revolution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 08:31am EST

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- US Nuclear Corp. (OTC: UCLE) recently signed a stock purchase agreement with start-up Grapheton Inc. to acquire a 40% stake in the company.  

Similar to Elon Musk’s ‘Neuralink’, Grapheton is developing and manufacturing an advanced new generation of wearable and implantable brain-machine interface devices. Grapheton’s long-term goal is dedicated specifically to treating injuries and disease such as spinal injuries, pain reduction, Parkinson’s Disease, epilepsy, stroke, and possibly Alzheimer’s.  Grapheton already has several pivotal and patented advantages in the field, including: 

  1. Grapheton’s electrodes utilize a new carbon-based material that doesn’t corrode and can last as long as 40 years or more compared to less than five years from other providers, which is extremely important considering the invasive surgery required for installation or maintenance of the probes.  
  2. Self-charging supercapacitor which uses the brain’s own salty liquid environment as the power source, meaning that unlike other providers, no battery maintenance is required to reinstall a new battery while also ensuring that aging batteries will not leak any chemicals into the brain.  Again, a huge advantage for reducing the surgery and maintenance required.  
  3. Two-way electrical and chemical communication with brain neurons, meaning that Grapheton’s probes can not only send electrical signals, but also listen, record, and respond to the body’s electrical and chemical signals simultaneously.  

Grapheton’s products are already in use at various research centers and currently include: ECoG probes (electrocorticography- monitoring the electrical activity of the brain), spinal stimulation probes for spinal injuries, brain chemical sensors, surface electrodes for MRIs, and other micro-electrode arrays and electrochemical sensors.  US Nuclear will provide systems engineering, manufacturing, and marketing support to help Grapheton leverage their unique patented advantages and make these products commercially available to all people who can benefit from them.  US Nuclear’s monetary support will also enable Grapheton to research and develop new and exciting brain-machine interface products.    

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com.

CONTACT:

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCBB: UCLE)

Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman 

Rachel Boulds, Chief Financial Officer

(818) 883 7043

Email: info@usnuclearcorp.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on US NUCLEAR CORP.
08:31aUS Nuclear Joins the Brain-Machine Interface Revolution
GL
02/05US NUCLEAR CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Stateme..
AQ
01/21US Nuclear Signs Agreement With China National Nuclear Corporation's Subsidia..
GL
01/06US NUCLEAR'S RESOLUTION : Replace All Coal Plants with Green Electric Generators
GL
2019US NUCLEAR CORP. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Stateme..
AQ
2019CEO of US Nuclear Corp., Bob Goldstein, Discusses The Future of Power with Th..
NE
2019US NUCLEAR : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
2019US Nuclear Joins Fight Against Widespread Toxic PFAS Chemical Pollution in Ou..
GL
2019US Nuclear Corp. CEO, Robert Goldstein, Discusses Their 170% Revenue Increase..
NE
2019US Nuclear Corp. Reports 172% Increase in Revenue in Second Quarter 2019 Resu..
GL
More news
Chart US NUCLEAR CORP.
Duration : Period :
US Nuclear Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Robert I. Goldstein Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard Landry COO & Director-Investor Relations
Rachel Boulds Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Michael G. Hastings Director
Dell Williamson Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
US NUCLEAR CORP.14.86%13
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.6.71%41 486
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-0.42%30 900
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC-0.33%15 271
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.-2.88%9 094
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)5.73%8 800
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group