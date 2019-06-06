BIOXYTRAN'S MDX VIEWER DEMONSTRATES EARLY WARNING SIGNS OF BRAIN HEALTH DURING CARDIOVASCULAR SURGERIES

MDX Viewer use during open heart surgery is an essential vital sign that could mitigate the risk of brain damage caused by prolonged oxygen deprivation during perioperative cardiovascular procedures and validates tissue oxygenation in the brain for stoke patients

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOXYTRAN, INC. (OTC: BIXT), a developmental stage biotechnology company with a pipeline of anti-necrosis drugs designed to treat hypoxia by delivering a small molecule carrying oxygen to the brain of stroke victims announced today that the American Journal of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery published a peer reviewed article that validated animal models that showed the correlation between the surgical procedure and a new vital sign called the Tissue Metabolic Score (TMS). A group of patients were monitored during a typical aortic occlusion surgery as well as during coronary arteries bypass procedures. The article, entitled “Perioperative Cardiovascular Evaluation of Patients Oxygen Balance and Tissue Metabolic Score (TMS)” was published by Prof. Avraham Mayevsky. The FDA approved monitoring device -CritiView- was renamed by MDX Life Sciences to the MDX Viewer. Bioxytran has an exclusive licensing agreement with MDX Life Sciences to measure cellular health and believes that expansion into cardiovascular surgeries is warranted.

The article distinguished that patients undergoing perioperative cardiovascular surgeries (open heart surgery) are at greater risk of brain damage and that early warning tools like the MDX Viewer can minimize the effect of surgeries during the perioperative stage. The TMS essentially gives the surgeon immediate feedback on tissue oxygenation and allows the surgeon to take corrective action if necessary to protect the brain during surgery and the post-operative period. The article covers the animal studies and the results the ultimately led to the evaluation of 11 patients during open heart surgery. The device measures 4 parameters and uses an algorithm to calculate the Tissue Metabolic Score. The primary measure is the Nicotineamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NADH) redox state. NADH is a coenzyme in part of the respiratory chain in the mitochondria responsible for the Krebs cycle which oxidizes carbohydrates and fats and turns it in cell energy known as adenosine triphosphate (ATP). NADH absorbs light at 320-380 nm and emits fluorescent light at 420-480 nm range. The MDX Viewer measures the changes in fluorescence and reflectance and is part of the calculation of the TMS. In addition, the instrumentation measures the levels of oxygenated hemoglobin and the Doppler shift in the microcirculation which is factored into the TMS. Bixoytran expects to use an updated form of the MDX viewer during phase 2 clinical trials and believes that it will be accepted as a surrogate marker in stroke patients.

“This study just serves to reinforce the medical need to measure tissue oxygenation levels during surgical procedures” said Dr David Platt, CEO of Bioxytran. “It also underscores how essential BXT-25 could be to any surgical procedure because it can be used before, during, and after treatment without any harmful side effects. The data from this pilot study is small yet compelling because it demonstrates how surgeons can greatly reduce the risk of brain damage through careful monitoring of the TMS. It is our hope that this publication brings more awareness to the topic because according to the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC) post-operative cognitive dysfunction (POCD) may be detected in 14 – 48% of patients. This is a staggering statistic when taking into account that 500,000 Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG) surgeries are performed annually. These findings continue to strengthen the argument that BXT-25 is a platform technology with an enormous impact. This article could serve as the scientific basis of a licensing agreement with a medical device maker. ”

“Post-operative cognitive dysfunction (POCD) is not a new issue and has been with us since open heart surgeries were perfected in the mid 80’s” said Juan Carlos Lopez-Talavera, MD, PhD. “Until now, all we have been able to do is measure and record the incidence of the brain damage after surgery. Faster surgeries could lower the incidence of POCD, but now we have a predictive real time vital sign that tells us to take corrective action during the surgery. For over 30 years there has been very little advancement in this field of study and we believe that this could be a paradigm shift in the way we perform and treat open heart surgeries.”

“The MDX Viewer is a very versatile machine” said Avraham Mayevsky. “The TMS is a real time predictive value that surgeons can easily decipher with respect to the oxygen balance in the brain. Based on the feedback during surgery, the TMS can give surgeons more of an opportunity to take corrective action and thereby lower the incidence of potential brain damage. The operating room (OR) is an ideal place for the MDX viewer and open heart surgery represents one of the many potential uses. We think there is an excellent medical argument that the MDX viewer should be part of the standard of care in open heart surgery and eventually adopted as a permanent fixture in the OR room.

MDX Life Sciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing autologous transplantation techniques for tissue and organ regeneration. The focus of the development programs is on Myocardial Ischemia, reperfusion injury, Epilepsy, Traumatic Brain Injury and neurodegenerative and neuromuscular diseases. These diseases include Huntingtons's Disease, Multiple Sclerosis/Optic Neuritis, Wolfram Syndrome, Epilepsy, Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), Alzheimer's Disease, and Parkinson's Disease. Continuing research has linked these diseases to various malfunctions of the mitochondria. Mitochondrial transplantation is a procedure that can open up the possibilities of disease modifying treatments resulting in tissue regeneration which would be a clear clinical endpoint for almost all these diseases. Using the TMS calculated by the MDX Viewer will open up a new era in monitoring of patients during operations as well as in the Intensive Care Units.

Bioxytran Inc. is a developmental stage biotechnology company. The company is working towards a first-in-class oxygen treatment platform for victims of brain stroke trauma. The first product to proceed to testing is BXT-25, which will be evaluated as a resuscitative agent to treat strokes, especially during the all-critical first hour following a stroke. The product will also be evaluated for its efficacy in treating other brain trauma issues. BXT-25 is based on a new molecule designed to reverse hypoxia in the brain. Hypoxic brain injuries such as ischemic strokes, could be treated with BXT-25 via an intravenous injection that quickly allows the drug molecule to travel to the lungs and bind with the oxygen molecules. From the lungs the molecule mimics a red blood cell traveling to the brain. Since the molecule is 5,000 times smaller than red blood cells it can penetrate the clot and deliver the oxygen to the critical areas in the brain blocked by the clot. The MDX Viewer will be used in evaluation of the safety and efficacy of the BXT-25.

