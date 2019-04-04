Robbins Arroyo LLP: U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of U.S. Xpress Enterprises,
Inc. (NYSE: USX) filed a class action complaint on April 2, 2019,
against the company for alleged violations of the Securities and
Exchange Act of 1933 pursuant to the company's June 2018 initial public
offering ("IPO"). U.S. Xpress operates as an asset-based truckload
carrier that provides services primarily in the U.S.
According to the complaint, U.S. Xpress held its IPO in June 2018,
offering its stock at $16.00 per share and generating over $245 million
in proceeds based on misleading offering documents. In particular, U.S.
Xpress failed to disclose that a shortage of trucks and employees and
unexpected costs were negatively impacting the company's financial
outlook. On November 1, 2018, the company revealed higher wages and
independent contractor costs, lower than expected recruitment levels,
and a higher insurance expense. On this news, the price of U.S. Xpress's
stock dropped almost 30%, to close at just $7.10 per share on November
2, 2018, more than half the price of its IPO just months earlier, and
has yet to recover.
U.S. Xpress Shareholders Have Legal Options
Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their
rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leo Kandinov at (800)
350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com,
or via the shareholder
information form on the firm's website.
