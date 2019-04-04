Robbins Arroyo LLP: U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) filed a class action complaint on April 2, 2019, against the company for alleged violations of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1933 pursuant to the company's June 2018 initial public offering ("IPO"). U.S. Xpress operates as an asset-based truckload carrier that provides services primarily in the U.S.

According to the complaint, U.S. Xpress held its IPO in June 2018, offering its stock at $16.00 per share and generating over $245 million in proceeds based on misleading offering documents. In particular, U.S. Xpress failed to disclose that a shortage of trucks and employees and unexpected costs were negatively impacting the company's financial outlook. On November 1, 2018, the company revealed higher wages and independent contractor costs, lower than expected recruitment levels, and a higher insurance expense. On this news, the price of U.S. Xpress's stock dropped almost 30%, to close at just $7.10 per share on November 2, 2018, more than half the price of its IPO just months earlier, and has yet to recover.

U.S. Xpress Shareholders Have Legal Options

