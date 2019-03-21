Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  US Xpress Enterprises Inc    USX

US XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC

(USX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc.; Encourages Investors With Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm - USX

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 03:46pm EDT

NEW YORK, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) pursuant and/or traceable to the company's initial public offering completed in June 2018 (the "IPO" or the "Offering"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for U.S. Xpress investors under the federal securities laws.

Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Logo

To join the U.S. Xpress class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1447.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR'S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, U.S. Xpress's Offering materials issued in connection with its IPO failed to disclose that: (1) a shortage of trucks was negatively impacting U.S. Xpress's dedicated division; (2) certain shipping patterns had been performing differently than expected, negatively impacting utilization and driver retention and hiring, as well as U.S. Xpress's dedicated accounts; (3) consequently, U.S. Xpress's OTR division was providing continued support to its dedicated division; (4) U.S. Xpress failed to stay informed regarding two large liability events, resulting in an understatement of insurance claim expense; and (5) U.S. Xpress's cost per mile for driver wages and independent contractors was exceeding the company's internal expectations. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 10, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1447.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.

Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.
Phillip Kim, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.
275 Madison Avenue, 34th Floor
New York, NY  10016
Tel: (212) 686-1060
Toll Free: (866) 767-3653
Fax: (212) 202-3827
lrosen@rosenlegal.com
pkim@rosenlegal.com 
zhalper@rosenlegal.com
www.rosenlegal.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equity-alert-rosen-law-firm-announces-filing-of-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-us-xpress-enterprises-inc-encourages-investors-with-losses-in-excess-of-100k-to-contact-the-firm--usx-300816699.html

SOURCE Rosen Law Firm, P.A.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC
03:46pRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against U...
PR
03/20US XPRESS ENTERPRISES : U.S. Xpress Amanda Thompson Named a 2019 Top Woman to Wa..
BU
03/18IMPORTANT INVESTOR REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Clas..
BU
03/18US XPRESS ENTERPRISES : U.S. Xpress Announced Top Performing Drivers
BU
03/18INVESTOR ALERT : Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, ..
PR
03/16Rosen Law Firm Reminds Investors of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. of Importan..
BU
03/15The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against U...
BU
03/15Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against U...
BU
03/13SCOTT+SCOTT ATTORNEYS AT LAW LLP : Alerts Investors to Securities Class Action A..
BU
03/12ROBBINS ARROYO LLP : is Investigating U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (USX)
BU
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.