US XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC

(USX)
Rosen Law Firm Reminds Investors of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit – USX

03/16/2019 | 02:51pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) pursuant and/or traceable to the company’s initial public offering completed in June 2018 (the “IPO” or the “Offering”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for U.S. Xpress investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the U.S. Xpress class action, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1447.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, U.S. Xpress’s Offering materials issued in connection with its IPO failed to disclose that: (1) a shortage of trucks was negatively impacting U.S. Xpress’s dedicated division; (2) certain shipping patterns had been performing differently than expected, negatively impacting utilization and driver retention and hiring, as well as U.S. Xpress’s dedicated accounts; (3) consequently, U.S. Xpress’s OTR division was providing continued support to its dedicated division; (4) U.S. Xpress failed to stay informed regarding two large liability events, resulting in an understatement of insurance claim expense; and (5) U.S. Xpress’s cost per mile for driver wages and independent contractors was exceeding the company’s internal expectations. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 10, 2019. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to https://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1447.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. or Zachary Halper, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or zhalper@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013.


© Business Wire 2019
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
William Eric Fuller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Max L. Fuller Executive Chairman
Eric Peterson Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Edward Hell Braman Director
Dennis A. Nash Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
US XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC0.00%412
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE19.13%11 938
JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES11.93%11 233
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.14.22%4 384
SANKYU INC.12.10%3 170
DEPPON LOGISTICS CO LTD13.60%2 689
