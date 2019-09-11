Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  US Xpress Enterprises Inc    USX

US XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC

(USX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

US Xpress Enterprises : U.S. Xpress Named Michaels' 2019 “Carrier of the Year”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

U.S. Xpress, Inc., a subsidiary of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX), the nation’s fifth largest asset-based truckload carrier by revenue, was recently named Michaels’ 2019 “Carrier of the Year” recipient. It marks the first time U.S. Xpress has been honored by Michaels with the award. Michaels, a top customer of U.S. Xpress with more than 1,250 retail stores within 49 states, is North America's largest specialty provider of arts, crafts, framing, floral, wall décor, and seasonal merchandise for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators.

“We are proud of our Michaels driving team and everyone who made this accomplishment possible. It is an honor to be named ‘Carrier of the Year,’” said Eric Fuller, President and CEO of U.S. Xpress. “As one of our top customers, we want to thank Michaels for their ongoing partnership. We look forward to continuing to provide the highest-level of service possible for them and all of our customers.”

U.S. Xpress was selected “Carrier of the Year” based on operational excellence and outstanding achievements in customer service. The Company was honored with the award at Michaels’ Annual Carrier Conference in Dallas, Texas.

In 2019, U.S. Xpress has been named “Carrier of the Year” by Michaels, P&G and FedEx Ground.

About U.S. Xpress:

Founded in 1985, U.S. Xpress, Inc., a subsidiary of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc., is the nation's fifth largest asset-based truckload carrier by revenue, providing services primarily throughout the United States. We offer customers a broad portfolio of services using our own truckload fleet and third-party carriers through our non-asset-based truck brokerage network. Our modern fleet of tractors is backed up by a team of committed professionals whose focus lies squarely on meeting the needs of our customers and our drivers.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on US XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC
03:01pUS XPRESS ENTERPRISES : U.S. Xpress Named Michaels' 2019 “Carrier of the Y..
BU
09/04U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES, INC. : to Present at the Morgan Stanley 7th Annual Lagu..
BU
08/26US XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/16US XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/07US XPRESS ENTERPRISES : U.S. Xpress' Award-Winning Leadership Development Progra..
BU
08/06US XPRESS ENTERPRISES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDIT..
AQ
08/01US XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
08/01U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES, INC. : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
BU
07/22US XPRESS ENTERPRISES : U.S. Xpress Named FedEx Ground's “Carrier of the Y..
BU
07/18U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES, INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 714 M
EBIT 2019 55,0 M
Net income 2019 25,8 M
Debt 2019 408 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 10,6x
P/E ratio 2020 7,30x
EV / Sales2019 0,39x
EV / Sales2020 0,33x
Capitalization 254 M
Chart US XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC
Duration : Period :
US Xpress Enterprises Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 7,05  $
Last Close Price 5,18  $
Spread / Highest target 93,1%
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William Eric Fuller President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Max L. Fuller Executive Chairman
Eric Peterson Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Edward Hell Braman Director
Dennis A. Nash Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
US XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC0.00%254
OLD DOMINION FREIGHT LINE39.61%13 793
JB HUNT TRANSPORT SERVICES24.94%12 411
LANDSTAR SYSTEM, INC.20.92%4 584
SANKYU INC.10.03%3 001
TFI INTERNATIONAL INC14.96%2 566
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group