US Xpress Enterprises : U.S. Xpress Named Michaels' 2019 “Carrier of the Year”

U.S. Xpress, Inc., a subsidiary of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX), the nation’s fifth largest asset-based truckload carrier by revenue, was recently named Michaels’ 2019 “Carrier of the Year” recipient. It marks the first time U.S. Xpress has been honored by Michaels with the award. Michaels, a top customer of U.S. Xpress with more than 1,250 retail stores within 49 states, is North America's largest specialty provider of arts, crafts, framing, floral, wall décor, and seasonal merchandise for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators.

“We are proud of our Michaels driving team and everyone who made this accomplishment possible. It is an honor to be named ‘Carrier of the Year,’” said Eric Fuller, President and CEO of U.S. Xpress. “As one of our top customers, we want to thank Michaels for their ongoing partnership. We look forward to continuing to provide the highest-level of service possible for them and all of our customers.”

U.S. Xpress was selected “Carrier of the Year” based on operational excellence and outstanding achievements in customer service. The Company was honored with the award at Michaels’ Annual Carrier Conference in Dallas, Texas.

In 2019, U.S. Xpress has been named “Carrier of the Year” by Michaels, P&G and FedEx Ground.

About U.S. Xpress:

Founded in 1985, U.S. Xpress, Inc., a subsidiary of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc., is the nation's fifth largest asset-based truckload carrier by revenue, providing services primarily throughout the United States. We offer customers a broad portfolio of services using our own truckload fleet and third-party carriers through our non-asset-based truck brokerage network. Our modern fleet of tractors is backed up by a team of committed professionals whose focus lies squarely on meeting the needs of our customers and our drivers.

