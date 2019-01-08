USA Compression Partners, LP : Announces Extension of Exchange Offer for 6.875% Senior Notes Due 2026

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (the “Partnership”) and its
wholly-owned subsidiary, USA Compression Finance Corp. (together, the
“Issuers”), today announced that they have extended their offer to
exchange up to $725,000,000 of new 6.875% Senior Notes due 2026 (the
“exchange notes”) that have been registered under the Securities Act of
1933, as amended, for an equal amount of outstanding unregistered 6.875%
Senior Notes due 2026 (the “outstanding notes”). As a result of the
extension, the exchange offer is now scheduled to expire at 5:00
P.M., New York City time, on January 11, 2019, unless further extended.
The exchange offer was originally set to expire at 5:00 P.M., New York
City time, on January 8, 2019. As of this date, tenders of
approximately $724.9 million aggregate principal amount, or 99.99%, of
the outstanding notes have been received pursuant to the exchange offer.
Except for the extension of the exchange offer, all of the other terms
of the exchange offer remain as set forth in the exchange offer
prospectus, dated December 6, 2018.
This press release is not an offer to exchange the exchange notes for
the outstanding notes or the solicitation of an offer to exchange the
exchange notes for the outstanding notes, which the Issuers are making
only through the exchange offer prospectus and the related letter of
transmittal.
About USA Compression Partners, LP
USA Compression Partners, LP is a growth-oriented Delaware limited
partnership that is one of the nation’s largest independent providers of
compression services in terms of total compression fleet horsepower. The
Partnership partners with a broad customer base composed of producers,
processors, gatherers and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. The
Partnership focuses on providing compression services to infrastructure
applications primarily in high-volume gathering systems, processing
facilities and transportation applications.
