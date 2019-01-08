USA Compression Partners, LP : Announces Extension of Exchange Offer for 6.875% Senior Notes Due 2026

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (the “Partnership”) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, USA Compression Finance Corp. (together, the “Issuers”), today announced that they have extended their offer to exchange up to $725,000,000 of new 6.875% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “exchange notes”) that have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, for an equal amount of outstanding unregistered 6.875% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “outstanding notes”). As a result of the extension, the exchange offer is now scheduled to expire at 5:00 P.M., New York City time, on January 11, 2019, unless further extended.

The exchange offer was originally set to expire at 5:00 P.M., New York City time, on January 8, 2019. As of this date, tenders of approximately $724.9 million aggregate principal amount, or 99.99%, of the outstanding notes have been received pursuant to the exchange offer. Except for the extension of the exchange offer, all of the other terms of the exchange offer remain as set forth in the exchange offer prospectus, dated December 6, 2018.

This press release is not an offer to exchange the exchange notes for the outstanding notes or the solicitation of an offer to exchange the exchange notes for the outstanding notes, which the Issuers are making only through the exchange offer prospectus and the related letter of transmittal.

About USA Compression Partners, LP

USA Compression Partners, LP is a growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership that is one of the nation’s largest independent providers of compression services in terms of total compression fleet horsepower. The Partnership partners with a broad customer base composed of producers, processors, gatherers and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. The Partnership focuses on providing compression services to infrastructure applications primarily in high-volume gathering systems, processing facilities and transportation applications.

