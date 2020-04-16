USA Compression Partners, LP : Announces First Quarter 2020 Distribution; First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for May 5

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (“USA Compression”) today announced a cash distribution of $0.525 per common unit ($2.10 on an annualized basis) for the first quarter of 2020. The distribution will be paid on May 8, 2020, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on April 27, 2020.

First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

In addition, USA Compression will release its first quarter 2020 results prior to the opening of U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, May 5. Management will conduct an investor conference call the same day starting at 11 a.m. Eastern Time (10 a.m. Central Time) to discuss financial and operating results. The call will be broadcast live over the internet. Investors may participate either by phone or audio webcast.

By Phone: Dial 800-458-4121 inside the U.S. and Canada at least 10 minutes before the call and ask for the USA Compression Partners Earnings Call. Investors outside the U.S. and Canada should dial 323-794-2093. The conference ID for both is 5098752. A replay of the call will be available through May 15, 2020. Callers inside the U.S. and Canada may access the replay by dialing 888-203-1112. Investors outside the U.S. and Canada should dial 719-457-0820. The conference ID for both is 5098752. By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the “Events” page of USA Compression’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.usacompression.com. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

ABOUT USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP

USA Compression Partners, LP is a growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership that is one of the nation’s largest independent providers of natural gas compression services in terms of total compression fleet horsepower. USA Compression partners with a broad customer base composed of producers, processors, gatherers and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression focuses on providing natural gas compression services to infrastructure applications primarily in high-volume gathering systems, processing facilities and transportation applications. More information is available at usacompression.com.

NON-U.S. WITHHOLDING INFORMATION

This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of USA Compression’s distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, USA Compression’s distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements as defined under federal law. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside the control of USA Compression, and a variety of risks that could cause results to differ materially from those expected by management of USA Compression. USA Compression undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200416006006/en/