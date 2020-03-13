Log in
USA Compression Partners LP : Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® MLP Market Cap Index

03/13/2020 | 09:03am EDT

DALLAS, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cushing® Asset Management, LP, and Swank Capital, LLC, announce today the upcoming rebalancing of The Cushing® MLP Market Cap Index (the "Index") as part of normal index operations. After the markets close on March 20, 2020, the 30 constituents of the Index will be rebalanced, and the following changes will be effective on March 23, 2020:

Constituents added:
Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE: EVA)
Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE: TGP)
CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: CNXM)

Constituents removed:
Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ: NBLX)
Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ: TELL)
USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC)

ABOUT THE CUSHING® MLP MARKET CAP INDEX

The Cushing® MLP Market Cap Index provides a benchmark that is designed to track the performance of widely held midstream energy infrastructure companies, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and non-MLP midstream corporations (each, a "Midstream Company" and collectively, "Midstream Companies"). The Index is weighted on a float-adjusted market capitalization basis, with the weight of each constituent capped at 7.5% at rebalance. The Index price level is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices while the constituents are selected from the entire universe of publicly traded Midstream Companies. The Cushing® MLP Market Cap Index is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported on a real-time basis under the Bloomberg ticker "CMCI".

ABOUT CUSHING® ASSET MANAGEMENT AND SWANK CAPITAL

Cushing® Asset Management, LP ("Cushing"), a subsidiary of Swank Capital, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts, providing active management in markets where inefficiencies exist.

Cushing is also dedicated to serving the needs of investors by sponsoring a variety of benchmarks, including The Cushing® 30 MLP Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPX) and The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPY). For more information, please visit http://www.cushingasset.com/indices.

Contact:
Jon Abel
214-692-6334
http://www.cushingasset.com/

The Cushing® MLP Market Cap Index (the "Index") is the exclusive property of Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing Asset Management, LP, which have contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) ("S&P Dow Jones Indices") to calculate and maintain the Index. S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("SPFS"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and, these trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices" and its related stylized mark(s) have been licensed for use by Cushing Asset Management, LP. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices, SPFS, Dow Jones nor any of their affiliates sponsor and promote the Index and none shall be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Index.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cushing-asset-management-and-swank-capital-announce-rebalancing-of-the-cushing-mlp-market-cap-index-301022712.html

SOURCE Cushing Asset Management, LP Swank Capital LLC


© PRNewswire 2020
