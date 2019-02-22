Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

USA Compression Partners, LP : to Participate in 2019 J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference

0
02/22/2019

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (the “Partnership”) today announced that its senior management will attend the 2019 J.P. Morgan Global High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference in Miami, FL. Senior management expects to participate in a series of meetings with members of the investment community on February 26 and presentation materials used during these meetings will be posted to the Partnership’s website prior to the investor meetings. Please visit the Investor Relations section of the website at usacompression.com under “Presentations.”

About USA Compression Partners, LP

USA Compression Partners, LP is a growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership that is one of the nation’s largest independent providers of compression services in terms of total compression fleet horsepower. The Partnership partners with a broad customer base composed of producers, processors, gatherers and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. The Partnership focuses on providing compression services to infrastructure applications primarily in high volume gathering systems, processing facilities and transportation applications. More information is available at usacompression.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 702 M
EBIT 2019 175 M
Net income 2019 -10,5 M
Debt 2019 1 932 M
Yield 2019 13,5%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 131,95
EV / Sales 2019 4,89x
EV / Sales 2020 4,77x
Capitalization 1 501 M
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Dee Long President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William G. Manias Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Matthew C. Liuzzi Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Matthew Hartman Director
Thomas E. Long Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP19.95%1 501
SCHLUMBERGER NV27.22%61 846
HALLIBURTON COMPANY19.83%27 380
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO23.63%27 227
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO11.91%11 028
TECHNIPFMC15.68%10 196
