USA Compression Partners, LP : to Participate in 2019 UBS Midstream, MLP and Utilities Conference

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (the “Partnership”) today
announced that its senior management will attend the 2019 UBS Midstream,
MLP and Utilities Conference in Deer Valley, Utah on January 15 and 16.
Senior management expects to participate in a series of meetings with
members of the investment community, and presentation materials used
during these meetings will be posted to the Partnership’s website prior
to the investor meetings. Please visit the Investor Relations section of
the website at usacompression.com
under “Presentations.”
About USA Compression Partners, LP
USA Compression Partners, LP is a growth-oriented Delaware limited
partnership that is one of the nation’s largest independent providers of
compression services in terms of total compression fleet horsepower. The
Partnership partners with a broad customer base composed of producers,
processors, gatherers and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. The
Partnership focuses on providing compression services to infrastructure
applications primarily in high volume gathering systems, processing
facilities and transportation applications. More information is
available at usacompression.com.
