USA Compression Partners, LP : to Participate in Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (the “Partnership”) today announced that its senior management will attend the Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference in Colorado Springs, CO. Senior management expects to participate in a series of meetings with members of the investment community on June 6 and presentation materials used during these meetings will be posted to the Partnership’s website prior to the investor meetings. Please visit the Investor Relations section of the website at usacompression.com under “Presentations.”

About USA Compression Partners, LP

USA Compression Partners, LP is a growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership that is one of the nation’s largest independent providers of compression services in terms of total compression fleet horsepower. The Partnership partners with a broad customer base composed of producers, processors, gatherers and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. The Partnership focuses on providing compression services to infrastructure applications primarily in high volume gathering systems, processing facilities and transportation applications. More information is available at usacompression.com.

