Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Usa Compression Partners LP    USAC

USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP

(USAC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

USA Compression Partners, LP : to Participate in Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/03/2019 | 04:32pm EDT

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (the “Partnership”) today announced that its senior management will attend the Barclays High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference in Colorado Springs, CO. Senior management expects to participate in a series of meetings with members of the investment community on June 6 and presentation materials used during these meetings will be posted to the Partnership’s website prior to the investor meetings. Please visit the Investor Relations section of the website at usacompression.com under “Presentations.”

About USA Compression Partners, LP

USA Compression Partners, LP is a growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership that is one of the nation’s largest independent providers of compression services in terms of total compression fleet horsepower. The Partnership partners with a broad customer base composed of producers, processors, gatherers and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. The Partnership focuses on providing compression services to infrastructure applications primarily in high volume gathering systems, processing facilities and transportation applications. More information is available at usacompression.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS L
04:32pUSA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP : to Participate in Barclays High Yield Bond & Synd..
BU
05/20USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP : to Participate in B. Riley FBR Institutional Inve..
BU
05/10USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP : to Participate in 2019 MLP & Energy Infrastructur..
BU
05/07USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
05/07USA COMPRESSION : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/07USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
05/07USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP : Reports First Quarter 2019 Results; Confirms 2019..
BU
04/26USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/18USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP : Announces First Quarter 2019 Distribution; First ..
BU
04/16USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 697 M
EBIT 2019 174 M
Net income 2019 14,1 M
Debt 2019 2 023 M
Yield 2019 12,3%
P/E ratio 2019 262,62
P/E ratio 2020 85,35
EV / Sales 2019 5,26x
EV / Sales 2020 5,02x
Capitalization 1 648 M
Chart USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP
Duration : Period :
Usa Compression Partners LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 18,6 $
Spread / Average Target 8,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Dee Long President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William G. Manias Chief Operating Officer & Vice President
Matthew C. Liuzzi Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Matthew Hartman Director
Thomas E. Long Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS LP31.51%1 648
SCHLUMBERGER NV-3.85%48 050
BAKER HUGHES-0.42%22 204
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-19.90%18 607
TECHNIPFMC6.23%9 320
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO-18.87%8 046
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About