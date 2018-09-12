Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of USA Technologies, Inc. Investors

Log in
USA Technologies, Inc.    USAT

USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (USAT)
09/12/2018 | 12:31am CEST

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP (“GPM”) announces an investigation on behalf of USA Technologies, Inc. (“USAT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: USAT) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

On September 11, 2018, USAT announced that it will not file its Annual Report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 by the September 13, 2018 deadline. The Company further stated that its Audit Committee is conducting an internal investigation related to certain of the Company’s contractual arrangements, including the accounting treatment, financial reporting, and internal controls related to the arrangements.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell approximately 33% during intraday trading on September 11, 2018, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased USAT securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com, or visit our website at www.glancylaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
