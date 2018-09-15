Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against USA Technologies, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court of New Jersey on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired USA Technologies, Inc. (“USAT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: USAT) securities between November 9, 2017 and September 11, 2018 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 13, 2018 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that on September 11, 2018, USAT announced that it would not file its Annual Report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 by the September 13, 2018 deadline. The Company further stated that its Audit Committee is conducting an internal investigation related to certain of USAT’s contractual arrangements, including the accounting treatment, financial reporting, and internal controls related to the arrangements. On this news, USAT stock fell $6.10 per share, or over 39%, from its previous closing price to close at $9.20 per share on September 11, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired USAT securities between November 9, 2017 and September 11, 2018, have information, or would like to learn more about this lawsuit or about claims that you may have, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005588/en/