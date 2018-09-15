Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  USA Technologies, Inc.    USAT

USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (USAT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against USA Technologies, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/15/2018 | 01:31am CEST

The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court of New Jersey on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired USA Technologies, Inc. (“USAT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: USAT) securities between November 9, 2017 and September 11, 2018 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until November 13, 2018 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that on September 11, 2018, USAT announced that it would not file its Annual Report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 by the September 13, 2018 deadline. The Company further stated that its Audit Committee is conducting an internal investigation related to certain of USAT’s contractual arrangements, including the accounting treatment, financial reporting, and internal controls related to the arrangements. On this news, USAT stock fell $6.10 per share, or over 39%, from its previous closing price to close at $9.20 per share on September 11, 2018.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired USAT securities between November 9, 2017 and September 11, 2018, have information, or would like to learn more about this lawsuit or about claims that you may have, please contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email at investigations@kmllp.com or by filling out this contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust and whistleblower litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website: www.kmllp.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
01:31aKirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit..
BU
12:46aU.S.A. TECHNOLOGIES Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Lo..
PR
12:18aROBBINS ARROYO LLP : USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) Misled Shareholders According..
BU
09/13ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP : Files Class Action Suit Against USA Technolog..
BU
09/13KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP : Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against..
PR
09/13USA TECHNOLOGIES : RM LAW Announces Investigation of USA Technologies, Inc.
PR
09/13USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Laws..
AC
09/13Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
09/12FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit agains..
BU
09/12Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of USA Technolo..
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/13Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 3.00 PM (09/13/2018) 
09/12Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.45 PM (09/12/2018) 
09/11Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (09/11/2018) 
09/11Midday Gainers / Losers (09/11/2018) 
09/11PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (9/11/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 138 M
EBIT 2018 4,78 M
Net income 2018 -11,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 218,00
Capi. / Sales 2018 4,66x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,73x
Capitalization 644 M
Chart USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
USA Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 15,5 $
Spread / Average Target 42%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen P. Herbert Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
George Harrum Senior Vice President-Operations
Priyanka Singh Chief Financial Officer
Joel P. Brooks Independent Director
Steven D. Barnhart Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.11.79%644
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-2.91%135 957
ACCENTURE12.40%115 979
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES51.48%108 992
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.55%64 363
VMWARE, INC.23.36%63 190
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.