Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against USA Technologies, Inc.

The law firm of Kirby
McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed
in the U.S. District Court of New Jersey on behalf of all persons or
entities who purchased or otherwise acquired USA Technologies, Inc.
(“USAT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: USAT) securities between November 9,
2017 and September 11, 2018 (the “Class Period”). Investors have until
November 13, 2018 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead
plaintiff in the lawsuit.
The lawsuit alleges that on September 11, 2018, USAT announced that it
would not file its Annual Report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018
by the September 13, 2018 deadline. The Company further stated that its
Audit Committee is conducting an internal investigation related to
certain of USAT’s contractual arrangements, including the accounting
treatment, financial reporting, and internal controls related to the
arrangements. On this news, USAT stock fell $6.10 per share, or over
39%, from its previous closing price to close at $9.20 per share on
September 11, 2018.
If you purchased or otherwise acquired USAT securities between November
9, 2017 and September 11, 2018, have information, or would like to learn
more about this lawsuit or about claims that you may have, please
contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP at 212-371-6600, by email
at investigations@kmllp.com
or by filling out this
contact form, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to
these matters without any cost to you.
Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm
concentrating in securities, antitrust and whistleblower litigation. The
firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have
resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional
information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s
website: www.kmllp.com.
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some
jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005588/en/