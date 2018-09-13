Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  USA Technologies, Inc.    USAT

USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (USAT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of USA Technologies, Inc. Investors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 01:45am CEST

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or otherwise acquired securities of USA Technologies, Inc. (“USAT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: USAT) securities between November 9, 2017 through September 11, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). USAT investors have until November 13, 2018 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors suffering losses on their USAT investments are encouraged to contact the Law Offices of Howard G. Smith to discuss their legal rights in this class action at 888-638-4847 or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com.

On September 11, 2018, USAT announced that it will not file its Annual Report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 by the September 13, 2018 deadline. The Company further stated that its Audit Committee is conducting an internal investigation related to certain of the Company’s contractual arrangements, including the accounting treatment, financial reporting, and internal controls related to the arrangements. On this news, the Company’s share price fell $6.10 per share, or nearly 40%, to close on September 11, 2018 at $9.20 per share.

According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) USA Technologies' treatment of contractual arrangements in its financial statements would result in an internal investigation and delay the filing of its annual report for fiscal year 2018; (2) consequently, USA Technologies' internal controls over financial reporting were weak and deficient; (3) as a result, defendants' statements about USA Technologies' business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased shares of USAT, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
01:45aLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Act..
BU
09/12FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit agains..
BU
09/12Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of USA Technolo..
PR
09/12USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed..
AC
09/12Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of USA Technologie..
PR
09/12USA TECHNOLOGIES Securities Class Action Filed Against USA Technologies (USAT..
PR
09/12USAT CLASS ACTION : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Securities Class Act..
PR
09/12USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Pawar Law Group Announces a Securities Class Action Law..
AC
09/12IMPORTANT INVESTOR NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class ..
BU
09/12GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of USA Technolog..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/12Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.45 PM (09/12/2018) 
09/11Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 2.55 PM (09/11/2018) 
09/11Midday Gainers / Losers (09/11/2018) 
09/11PREMARKET LOSERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (9/11/2018) 
09/11USA Technologies -11% on news it won't meet filing deadline 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 138 M
EBIT 2018 4,78 M
Net income 2018 -11,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 184,00
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,93x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,15x
Capitalization 544 M
Chart USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
USA Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 15,5 $
Spread / Average Target 68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen P. Herbert Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
George Harrum Senior Vice President-Operations
Priyanka Singh Chief Financial Officer
Joel P. Brooks Independent Director
Steven D. Barnhart Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-5.64%544
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-5.06%133 711
ACCENTURE11.50%115 048
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES51.49%107 627
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.44%64 398
VMWARE, INC.22.92%62 673
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.