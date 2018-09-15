Robbins Arroyo LLP: USA Technologies, Inc. (USAT) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Shareholder Lawsuit

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces that purchasers of USA Technologies, Inc.
(NASDAQ: USAT) have filed a class action complaint against the company's
officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange
Act of 1934 between November 9, 2017 and September 11, 2018. USA
Technologies provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset
monitoring, and other value-added services in the U.S. and
internationally.
USA Technologies Unable to Timely File Its Form 10-K with the SEC
According to the complaint, USA Technologies repeatedly assured
investors regarding the accuracy of its financial reporting. It was
therefore surprising to investors, when, on September 11, 2018, USA
Technologies disclosed that it was unable to timely file its Form 10-K
with the Securities and Exchange Commission for fiscal year ended June
30, 2018, because it was "conducting an internal investigation of
current and prior period matters relating to certain of the Company's
contractual arrangements, including the accounting treatment, financial
reporting and internal controls related to such arrangements." On this
news, investors sold off shares of their USA Technologies stock, causing
it to fall more than 33% on September 11, 2018.
USA Technologies Shareholders Have Legal Options
Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their
rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at
(800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com,
or via the shareholder
information form on the firm's website.
Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder
rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors
in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has
helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves
