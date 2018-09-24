U.S.A. TECHNOLOGIES Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In U.S.A. Technologies, Inc. To Contact The Firm

Log in
USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (USAT)
Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In U.S.A. Technologies, Inc. To Contact The Firm

09/24/2018

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against U.S.A. Technologies, Inc. (“U.S.A. Technologies” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:USAT).

If you invested in U.S.A. Technologies stock or options and would like to discuss your legal rights, click here: www.faruqilaw.com/USAT. There is no cost or obligation to you.

You can also contact us by calling Richard Gonnello toll free at 877-247-4292 or at 212-983-9330 or by sending an e-mail to rgonnello@faruqilaw.com.

Attorney Advertising. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP (www.faruqilaw.com). Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter. We welcome the opportunity to discuss your particular case. All communications will be treated in a confidential manner.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 138 M
EBIT 2018 4,78 M
Net income 2018 -11,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 175,00
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,74x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,00x
Capitalization 517 M
Chart USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
USA Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 15,5 $
Spread / Average Target 77%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen P. Herbert Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
George Harrum Senior Vice President-Operations
Priyanka Singh Chief Financial Officer
Joel P. Brooks Independent Director
Steven D. Barnhart Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-10.26%600
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.35%138 147
ACCENTURE13.78%117 408
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES56.44%110 214
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING28.58%66 010
VMWARE, INC.21.36%62 536
