USA TECHNOLOGIES SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against USA Technologies, Inc. - USAT

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General
of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until
November 13, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a
securities class action lawsuit against USA Technologies, Inc.
(NasdaqGM: USAT), if they purchased the Company’s securities between
November 9, 2017 and September 11, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”).
This action is pending in the United States District Court for the
District of New Jersey.
What You May Do
About the Lawsuit
USA Technologies and certain of its executives are charged with failing
to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating
federal securities laws.
On September 11, 2018, pre-market, the Company disclosed that it would
be unable to timely file its Form 10-K annual report for the fiscal year
ended June 30, 2018 because it was “conducting an internal investigation
of current and prior period matters relating to certain of the Company's
contractual arrangements, including the accounting treatment, financial
reporting and internal controls related to such arrangements.”
On this news, the price of USA Technologies’ shares plummeted.
