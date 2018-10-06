Log in
USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (USAT)
USA TECHNOLOGIES SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against USA Technologies, Inc. - USAT

10/06/2018 | 04:51am CEST

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until November 13, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against USA Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: USAT), if they purchased the Company’s securities between November 9, 2017 and September 11, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of USAT and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-usat/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by November 13, 2018.

About the Lawsuit

USA Technologies and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On September 11, 2018, pre-market, the Company disclosed that it would be unable to timely file its Form 10-K annual report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018 because it was “conducting an internal investigation of current and prior period matters relating to certain of the Company's contractual arrangements, including the accounting treatment, financial reporting and internal controls related to such arrangements.”

On this news, the price of USA Technologies’ shares plummeted.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 138 M
EBIT 2018 4,78 M
Net income 2018 -11,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 135,00
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,88x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,30x
Capitalization 399 M
Chart USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
USA Technologies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,3 $
Spread / Average Target 142%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen P. Herbert Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
George Harrum Senior Vice President-Operations
Priyanka Singh Chief Financial Officer
Joel P. Brooks Independent Director
Steven D. Barnhart Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
USA TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-30.77%399
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-1.38%138 111
ACCENTURE12.26%115 837
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES52.81%105 310
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING29.35%65 712
VMWARE, INC.24.11%63 570
